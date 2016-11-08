American women celebrate their first female presidential candidate
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
People visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Visitors pose next to the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Brenda Klein of Rochester poses for a photo at the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Lisa Walden, left and Steph Kula of Rochester place their 'I voted' stickers on the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is pictured covered with "I Voted" stickers from the U.S. presidential election at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Next Slideshows
Assault on Islamic State's de facto capital Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian armed groups have captured a number of villages in the first days of an offensive to retake the city of Raqqa from Islamic State militants.
Air strikes in Damascus as Syrian army edges closer
Air strikes pound rebel-held areas of al Ghouta as the Syrian Army tightens their grip on the biggest insurgent stronghold near the capital.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Theresa May visits India
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes her first visit to India since taking office in July.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.