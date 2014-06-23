America's exotic race day

Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied...more

Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. Run by Hedrick's Promotions in Nickerson, Kansas, this is the third year the race has been run at the track, in tandem with a camel race. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

