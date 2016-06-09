Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 10, 2016 | 1:30am IST

America's next running mates?

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has emerged as the online betting favorite to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's running mate, online predictions market PredictIt said. Kaine topped a list of potential vice president candidates with about 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has emerged as the online betting favorite to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's running mate, online predictions market PredictIt said. Kaine topped a list of potential vice president...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2012
Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has emerged as the online betting favorite to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's running mate, online predictions market PredictIt said. Kaine topped a list of potential vice president candidates with about 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 8
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 8
Labor Secretary Tom Perez: 14 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Labor Secretary Tom Perez: 14 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2013
Labor Secretary Tom Perez: 14 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 8
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont: 10 percent probability. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont: 10 percent probability. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont: 10 percent probability. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 8
On the Republican side, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama was leading the race to be Donald Trump's running mate at 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

On the Republican side, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama was leading the race to be Donald Trump's running mate at 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
On the Republican side, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama was leading the race to be Donald Trump's running mate at 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
5 / 8
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
6 / 8
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 15 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 15 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 15 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 8
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: 9 percent probability. REUTERS/Mike Stone

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: 9 percent probability. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: 9 percent probability. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Battling Islamic State for Sirte

Battling Islamic State for Sirte

Next Slideshows

Battling Islamic State for Sirte

Battling Islamic State for Sirte

Forces aligned with Libya's unity government are engaged in fierce clashes with Islamic State in the group's stronghold of Sirte.

10 Jun 2016
Baghdad bombings

Baghdad bombings

Islamic State claims responsibility for two suicide bombings in Baghdad.

09 Jun 2016
PM Modi on five-nation tour

PM Modi on five-nation tour

Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's trip to Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the U.S. and Mexico.

09 Jun 2016
Shooting in Tel Aviv

Shooting in Tel Aviv

Several casualties are reported in a shooting incident in the center of Tel Aviv.

09 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast