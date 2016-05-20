Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 20, 2016 | 7:10am IST

amfAR gala at Cannes

Actress Uma Thurman conducts an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Uma Thurman conducts an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actress Uma Thurman conducts an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
1 / 37
Actor Leonardo Di Caprio conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actor Leonardo Di Caprio conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 37
Actress Uma Thurman, surrounded by models, conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Uma Thurman, surrounded by models, conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actress Uma Thurman, surrounded by models, conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 37
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
4 / 37
Model Heidi Klum . REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Heidi Klum . REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Heidi Klum . REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
5 / 37
Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 37
Singer Katy Perry poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Singer Katy Perry poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Singer Katy Perry poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 37
Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 37
Actress Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Actress Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
9 / 37
Socialite Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Socialite Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Socialite Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 37
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
11 / 37
Sophie Turner and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sophie Turner and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Sophie Turner and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
12 / 37
French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 37
British model Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

British model Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
British model Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
14 / 37
Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 37
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
16 / 37
British actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

British actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
British actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 37
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
18 / 37
Model Doutzen Kroes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Doutzen Kroes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Model Doutzen Kroes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
19 / 37
Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
20 / 37
Carine Roitfeld. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Carine Roitfeld. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Carine Roitfeld. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
21 / 37
Model Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Model Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
22 / 37
Lana Zakocela. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Lana Zakocela. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Lana Zakocela. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
23 / 37
Fashion model Baptiste Giabiconi. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Fashion model Baptiste Giabiconi. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Fashion model Baptiste Giabiconi. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
24 / 37
Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
25 / 37
British model and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

British model and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
British model and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
26 / 37
Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
27 / 37
Model Izabel Goulart. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Izabel Goulart. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Izabel Goulart. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
28 / 37
Julian Lennon. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Julian Lennon. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Julian Lennon. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
29 / 37
German fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

German fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
German fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
30 / 37
Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
31 / 37
Model Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
32 / 37
Model Eva Herzigova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Eva Herzigova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Eva Herzigova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
33 / 37
Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
34 / 37
Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
35 / 37
Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
36 / 37
The Village People. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The Village People. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
The Village People. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Fashion highlights from Cannes

Fashion highlights from Cannes

Next Slideshows

Fashion highlights from Cannes

Fashion highlights from Cannes

Red carpet style during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

19 May 2016
Hollywood's gender pay gap

Hollywood's gender pay gap

A look at the top-earning actors and actresses according to Forbes, as Robin Wright reveals that she fought for the same pay as her House of Cards co-star Kevin...

18 May 2016
Robin Wright plays her cards

Robin Wright plays her cards

Actress Robin Wright successfully fought to be paid the same as House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey.

18 May 2016
Australian Fashion Week

Australian Fashion Week

On the runway and backstage at Australian Fashion Week.

18 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast