amfAR gala at Cannes
Actress Uma Thurman conducts an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actor Leonardo Di Caprio conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Uma Thurman, surrounded by models, conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Heidi Klum . REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Singer Katy Perry poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Socialite Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sophie Turner and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
British model Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
British actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Doutzen Kroes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Carine Roitfeld. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Lana Zakocela. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fashion model Baptiste Giabiconi. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
British model and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Izabel Goulart. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Julian Lennon. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
German fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Eva Herzigova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The Village People. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
