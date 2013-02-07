amfAR New York Gala
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6,...more
Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Leather fashion
After Beyonce donned leather for the Super Bowl halftime show, here's a look at leather creations on the catwalk.
Beyonce at halftime
Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.
Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."
A day with a model
Life for a top French model during Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.