Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2013 | 8:05pm IST

amfAR New York Gala

<p>Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 20
<p>Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 20
<p>Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6,...more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
<p>Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
5 / 20
<p>Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 20
<p>Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 20
<p>Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 20
<p>Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 20
<p>Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 20
<p>Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 20
<p>Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 20
<p>Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 20
<p>Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 20
<p>Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 20
<p>Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 20
<p>Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
<p>Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Leather fashion

Leather fashion

Next Slideshows

Leather fashion

Leather fashion

After Beyonce donned leather for the Super Bowl halftime show, here's a look at leather creations on the catwalk.

07 Feb 2013
Beyonce at halftime

Beyonce at halftime

Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.

04 Feb 2013
Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."

31 Jan 2013
A day with a model

A day with a model

Life for a top French model during Paris Fashion Week.

30 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast