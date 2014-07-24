Edition:
Amid the crash site

Friday, July 25, 2014

A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man walks near the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH17 after it crashed last Thursday, near Hrabove (Grabovo) in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Rozsypne, Donetsk region, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An imprint of where a body used to lie on the ground is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Flowers and mementos left by local residents lie on wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry prepare to remove a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The remains of a pet cage found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather the remains of victims at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A board, with a message referencing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, is seen outside the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) near the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Personal belongings from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday are seen near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist holds up a stuffed toy found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Flowers lie on debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Luggage and belongings are seen near the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris is pictured at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the village of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash is seen near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

