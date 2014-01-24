Amid the opium fields
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Eike Tun, 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Eike Tun, 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl peers out from her hut in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl peers out from her hut in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Eike Nyi, 30, an opium field worker, stands next to his burning hut as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more
Eike Nyi, 30, an opium field worker, stands next to his burning hut as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family passes time in their hut near an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family passes time in their hut near an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children play in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children play in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Yanwarme (R), 24, and her daughter Htoo Htoo Me, 4, pass time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. ...more
Yanwarme (R), 24, and her daughter Htoo Htoo Me, 4, pass time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier displays poppy plants as the army destroys an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier displays poppy plants as the army destroys an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family passes time at their hut near a poppy field, as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family passes time at their hut near a poppy field, as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sits by the fire for warmth before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sits by the fire for warmth before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sets fire to poppy plants during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sets fire to poppy plants during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family passes time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family passes time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Eike Tun, 40, a poppy field worker, removes his belongings as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers set fire to his hut during a destruction of the poppy field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January...more
Eike Tun, 40, a poppy field worker, removes his belongings as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers set fire to his hut during a destruction of the poppy field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Eike Tun (R), 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field next to a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier (L) destroying poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more
Eike Tun (R), 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field next to a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier (L) destroying poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Ngokhu, 30, an opium field worker, sits near a fire for warmth in a hut at an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Ngokhu, 30, an opium field worker, sits near a fire for warmth in a hut at an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children look at a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier before he destroys a poppy field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children look at a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier before he destroys a poppy field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers carry weapons during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers carry weapons during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Republic Day rehearsals
Notwithstanding the freezing cold in the capital, rehearsals are underway for the Republic Day parade.
Leprosy clinic in Myanmar
Inside the Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice in Myanmar, a country where about 3,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year.
Fleeing Syria
Escaping the violence in Syria.
Migrant protests in Israel
Migrants in Israel protest a new law allowing for indefinite detention without valid visas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.