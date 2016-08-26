Amid the rubble of Amatrice
The interior of an house is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. Hardly a single building was left unscathed in Amatrice, which was last year voted one of the most beautiful old towns in Italy and is famous for its local...more
Rescuers work on collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man stands with dogs following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work on a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A woman covers herself with a blanket near a car as she prepare to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A road sign is seen in front of a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The interior of a house is seen after a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers walk through rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man sits on the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Dust is seen coming out from falling rubble following an aftershock in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
People and rescuers stand next collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man walks through rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A wounded man walks along the road following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
The interior of an house with old pictures still hanging on a wall is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
