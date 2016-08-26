Edition:
Amid the rubble of Amatrice

The interior of an house is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. Hardly a single building was left unscathed in Amatrice, which was last year voted one of the most beautiful old towns in Italy and is famous for its local cuisine. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Rescuers work on collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man stands with dogs following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work on a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A woman covers herself with a blanket near a car as she prepare to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A road sign is seen in front of a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
The interior of a house is seen after a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers walk through rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man sits on the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Dust is seen coming out from falling rubble following an aftershock in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People and rescuers stand next collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man walks through rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A wounded man walks along the road following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
The interior of an house with old pictures still hanging on a wall is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
