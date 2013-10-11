Amitabh Bachchan
Cast member Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fans wait Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan before the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fans wait Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan before the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Amitabh Bachchan delivers a speech next to Leonardo DiCaprio (L), cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', as Jury President Steven Spielberg and Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival listen to during the opening ceremony of the...more
Actor Amitabh Bachchan delivers a speech next to Leonardo DiCaprio (L), cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', as Jury President Steven Spielberg and Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival listen to during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Amitabh Bachchan, cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', attend the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. ...more
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Amitabh Bachchan, cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', attend the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Amitabh Bachchan attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Amitabh Bachchan attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses in front of a mural of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses in front of a mural of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan waves during the opening ceremony of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan waves during the opening ceremony of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fans reach out to shake hands with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fans reach out to shake hands with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Social activist Anna Hazare (2nd R) talks to bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (2nd L) after receiving his "Indian of the Year 2011" award during the sixth edition of CNN-IBN, an Indian television news channel, felicitation ceremony in New Delhi...more
Social activist Anna Hazare (2nd R) talks to bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (2nd L) after receiving his "Indian of the Year 2011" award during the sixth edition of CNN-IBN, an Indian television news channel, felicitation ceremony in New Delhi December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference to promote his movie "Aarakshan" in Kolkata July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference to promote his movie "Aarakshan" in Kolkata July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan reacts as he takes a question during a news conference to promote his film "Aarakshan" in New Delhi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan reacts as he takes a question during a news conference to promote his film "Aarakshan" in New Delhi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan drives a tractor in his field at Kakori village in Uttar Pradesh November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan drives a tractor in his field at Kakori village in Uttar Pradesh November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives for the world premiere of the Bollywood film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives for the world premiere of the Bollywood film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during the Asian Film Awards news conference in Hong Kong March 23,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during the Asian Film Awards news conference in Hong Kong March 23,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Actor Amitabh Bachchan poses with his trophy after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Actor Amitabh Bachchan poses with his trophy after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L-R) pose at the Annual Star Screen Awards ceremony in Mumbai January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L-R) pose at the Annual Star Screen Awards ceremony in Mumbai January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses for a picture during a premiere of movie "Avatar", at a multiplex in Mumbai December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses for a picture during a premiere of movie "Avatar", at a multiplex in Mumbai December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks at a news conference during the announcement of a new television reality show in Mumbai September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks at a news conference during the announcement of a new television reality show in Mumbai September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan takes pictures as he arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan takes pictures as he arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure after he arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure after he arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan attend the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan attend the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses after talking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses after talking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (R) and Aamir Khan pose for a picture at the premiere of Bollywood movie "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na" at a multiplex in Mumbai July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (R) and Aamir Khan pose for a picture at the premiere of Bollywood movie "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na" at a multiplex in Mumbai July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during a news conference for his film 'Sarkar Raj' at a hotel in Mumbai April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during a news conference for his film 'Sarkar Raj' at a hotel in Mumbai April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan perform on stage during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan perform on stage during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L), Aishwarya Rai (3rd L), Jaya Bachchan (2nd R) and Abhishek Bachchan (R) stand during a mass marriage ceremony near Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L), Aishwarya Rai (3rd L), Jaya Bachchan (2nd R) and Abhishek Bachchan (R) stand during a mass marriage ceremony near Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan performs during a concert called "HELP" in Bombay February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan performs during a concert called "HELP" in Bombay February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan acts during an inaugural shot of his movie 'Viruddh' or 'Against', in Bombay July 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan acts during an inaugural shot of his movie 'Viruddh' or 'Against', in Bombay July 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, (R) and Hema Malini dance during the filming of "Baghban" or Gardener, in Bombay May 13, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto
Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, (R) and Hema Malini dance during the filming of "Baghban" or Gardener, in Bombay May 13, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto
Next Slideshows
Rockettes rehearsal
A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.
Style File: Priyanka Chopra
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive
Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.
Miley in the morning
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.