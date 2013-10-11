Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 2:40pm IST

Amitabh Bachchan

<p>Cast member Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, October 11, 2013

Cast member Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
1 / 33
<p>Fans wait Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan before the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Fans wait Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan before the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Friday, October 11, 2013

Fans wait Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan before the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 33
<p>Actor Amitabh Bachchan delivers a speech next to Leonardo DiCaprio (L), cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', as Jury President Steven Spielberg and Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival listen to during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actor Amitabh Bachchan delivers a speech next to Leonardo DiCaprio (L), cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', as Jury President Steven Spielberg and Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival listen to during the opening ceremony of the...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

Actor Amitabh Bachchan delivers a speech next to Leonardo DiCaprio (L), cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', as Jury President Steven Spielberg and Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival listen to during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 33
<p>Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Amitabh Bachchan, cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', attend the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Amitabh Bachchan, cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', attend the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. ...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Amitabh Bachchan, cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', attend the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 33
<p>Actor Amitabh Bachchan attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actor Amitabh Bachchan attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, October 11, 2013

Actor Amitabh Bachchan attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 33
<p>Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses in front of a mural of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses in front of a mural of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, October 11, 2013

Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses in front of a mural of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 33
<p>Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan waves during the opening ceremony of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan waves during the opening ceremony of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 11, 2013

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan waves during the opening ceremony of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 33
<p>Fans reach out to shake hands with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Fans reach out to shake hands with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 11, 2013

Fans reach out to shake hands with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 33
<p>Social activist Anna Hazare (2nd R) talks to bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (2nd L) after receiving his "Indian of the Year 2011" award during the sixth edition of CNN-IBN, an Indian television news channel, felicitation ceremony in New Delhi December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Social activist Anna Hazare (2nd R) talks to bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (2nd L) after receiving his "Indian of the Year 2011" award during the sixth edition of CNN-IBN, an Indian television news channel, felicitation ceremony in New Delhi...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

Social activist Anna Hazare (2nd R) talks to bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (2nd L) after receiving his "Indian of the Year 2011" award during the sixth edition of CNN-IBN, an Indian television news channel, felicitation ceremony in New Delhi December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference to promote his movie "Aarakshan" in Kolkata July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference to promote his movie "Aarakshan" in Kolkata July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference to promote his movie "Aarakshan" in Kolkata July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 33
<p>Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan reacts as he takes a question during a news conference to promote his film "Aarakshan" in New Delhi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan reacts as he takes a question during a news conference to promote his film "Aarakshan" in New Delhi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan reacts as he takes a question during a news conference to promote his film "Aarakshan" in New Delhi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
14 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan drives a tractor in his field at Kakori village in Uttar Pradesh November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan drives a tractor in his field at Kakori village in Uttar Pradesh November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan drives a tractor in his field at Kakori village in Uttar Pradesh November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 33
<p>Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives for the world premiere of the Bollywood film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives for the world premiere of the Bollywood film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, October 11, 2013

Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives for the world premiere of the Bollywood film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
16 / 33
<p>Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during the Asian Film Awards news conference in Hong Kong March 23,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during the Asian Film Awards news conference in Hong Kong March 23,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 11, 2013

Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during the Asian Film Awards news conference in Hong Kong March 23,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
17 / 33
<p>Actor Amitabh Bachchan poses with his trophy after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Actor Amitabh Bachchan poses with his trophy after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 11, 2013

Actor Amitabh Bachchan poses with his trophy after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
18 / 33
<p>Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L-R) pose at the Annual Star Screen Awards ceremony in Mumbai January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L-R) pose at the Annual Star Screen Awards ceremony in Mumbai January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L-R) pose at the Annual Star Screen Awards ceremony in Mumbai January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
19 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses for a picture during a premiere of movie "Avatar", at a multiplex in Mumbai December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses for a picture during a premiere of movie "Avatar", at a multiplex in Mumbai December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses for a picture during a premiere of movie "Avatar", at a multiplex in Mumbai December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
20 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks at a news conference during the announcement of a new television reality show in Mumbai September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks at a news conference during the announcement of a new television reality show in Mumbai September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks at a news conference during the announcement of a new television reality show in Mumbai September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
21 / 33
<p>Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan takes pictures as he arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan takes pictures as he arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan takes pictures as he arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
22 / 33
<p>Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure after he arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure after he arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure after he arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
23 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan attend the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan attend the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan attend the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
24 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses after talking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses after talking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses after talking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
25 / 33
<p>Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (R) and Aamir Khan pose for a picture at the premiere of Bollywood movie "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na" at a multiplex in Mumbai July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (R) and Aamir Khan pose for a picture at the premiere of Bollywood movie "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na" at a multiplex in Mumbai July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (R) and Aamir Khan pose for a picture at the premiere of Bollywood movie "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na" at a multiplex in Mumbai July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
26 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during a news conference for his film 'Sarkar Raj' at a hotel in Mumbai April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during a news conference for his film 'Sarkar Raj' at a hotel in Mumbai April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reacts during a news conference for his film 'Sarkar Raj' at a hotel in Mumbai April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
27 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Close
28 / 33
<p>Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan perform on stage during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan perform on stage during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan perform on stage during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
29 / 33
<p>Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L), Aishwarya Rai (3rd L), Jaya Bachchan (2nd R) and Abhishek Bachchan (R) stand during a mass marriage ceremony near Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L), Aishwarya Rai (3rd L), Jaya Bachchan (2nd R) and Abhishek Bachchan (R) stand during a mass marriage ceremony near Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L), Aishwarya Rai (3rd L), Jaya Bachchan (2nd R) and Abhishek Bachchan (R) stand during a mass marriage ceremony near Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
30 / 33
<p>Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan performs during a concert called "HELP" in Bombay February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan performs during a concert called "HELP" in Bombay February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan performs during a concert called "HELP" in Bombay February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
31 / 33
<p>Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan acts during an inaugural shot of his movie 'Viruddh' or 'Against', in Bombay July 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan acts during an inaugural shot of his movie 'Viruddh' or 'Against', in Bombay July 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan acts during an inaugural shot of his movie 'Viruddh' or 'Against', in Bombay July 15, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
32 / 33
<p>Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, (R) and Hema Malini dance during the filming of "Baghban" or Gardener, in Bombay May 13, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto</p>

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, (R) and Hema Malini dance during the filming of "Baghban" or Gardener, in Bombay May 13, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto

Friday, October 11, 2013

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, (R) and Hema Malini dance during the filming of "Baghban" or Gardener, in Bombay May 13, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto

Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis

"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis

Next Slideshows

Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

10 Oct 2013
Style File: Priyanka Chopra

Style File: Priyanka Chopra

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

09 Oct 2013
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.

08 Oct 2013
Miley in the morning

Miley in the morning

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

07 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures