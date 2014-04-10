Amputee turtle swims again
Industrial design student Shlomi Gez (R) attaches an artificial fin onto the back of Hofesh, an injured male green sea turtle, at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014.
Industrial design student Shlomi Gez (R) attaches an artificial fin onto the back of Hofesh, an injured male green sea turtle, at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. The turtle was brought to the center some four years ago missing both limbs on the left-hand-side of his body, but an artificial fin, designed by Gez, was attached to Hofesh's back, offering him stability and a more permanent solution to his disability. Hofesh will not be released back into the wild as he cannot survive if something were to happen to the fin. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hofesh swims in a pool after an artificial fin was attached to his back at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hofesh is seen at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Yaniv Levy (2nd R) from the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center and industrial design student Shlomi Gez (L) attach an artificial fin onto the back of Hofesh at the center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hofesh swims in a pool at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Yaniv Levy (R) from the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center and industrial design student Shlomi Gez (C) attach an artificial fin onto the back of Hofesh at the center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hofesh eats lettuce in a pool at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hofesh swims in a pool after an artificial fin was attached to his back at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret north of Tel Aviv April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
