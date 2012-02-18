An Indian cardinal
New Cardinal George Alencherry of India is seen with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal George Alencherry of India during a Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Incoming new Cardinal George Alencherry attends a Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal George Alencherry (R) of India talks with Cardinal Timothy Dolan (R) of the U.S. during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal George Alencherry (R) of India talks with Cardinal Timothy Dolan (R) of the U.S. during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal George Alencherry (R) of India talks with Cardinal Timothy Dolan (R) of the U.S. during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Incoming new Cardinals are seen during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Incoming new Cardinals are seen during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal George Alencherry (C) of India is seen with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifix in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal George Alencherry (C) of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head poses for the pictures in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head blesses in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 22 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
