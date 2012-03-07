An iPad world
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple's Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple's Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Photographer Kenichi Funada (L) shows Tsugiko Miyajima her portrait on his iPad after taking part in the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by...more
Photographer Kenichi Funada (L) shows Tsugiko Miyajima her portrait on his iPad after taking part in the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Josh Rubinstein, 15, utilizes augmented reality technology with AppGear's "Alien Jailbreak" on his iPad as he plays the new generation of toy at Grand Central Station during the American International Toy Fair in New York, February 13, 2012....more
Josh Rubinstein, 15, utilizes augmented reality technology with AppGear's "Alien Jailbreak" on his iPad as he plays the new generation of toy at Grand Central Station during the American International Toy Fair in New York, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/WowWee/Insider Images/Handout
A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A protester holds an Apple iPad 2 tablet displaying a candle during a candle-light rally demanding the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak, in central Seoul,...more
A protester holds an Apple iPad 2 tablet displaying a candle during a candle-light rally demanding the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak, in central Seoul, December 10, 2011. The red placards read, "The South Korea-U.S. FTA is invalid!" REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Toy demonstrators Trevor Zhou and Aubree Marchione (R) use an iPad to play "The Game of Life zAPPed" at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout
Toy demonstrators Trevor Zhou and Aubree Marchione (R) use an iPad to play "The Game of Life zAPPed" at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout
Tianjing Hao uses his iPad 2 to record the procession during the start of the 243rd Brown University Commencement exercises in Providence, Rhode Island May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Tianjing Hao uses his iPad 2 to record the procession during the start of the 243rd Brown University Commencement exercises in Providence, Rhode Island May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone
Egyptian Professor Cherif Bossiouni, head of an independent commission set up by the King of Bahrain to investigate alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the country, speaks to journalists as a local TV journalist records him using an...more
Egyptian Professor Cherif Bossiouni, head of an independent commission set up by the King of Bahrain to investigate alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the country, speaks to journalists as a local TV journalist records him using an iPad in Manama, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Actor Rafael Mercadante looks at a fan's Apple iPad 2 tablet computer as he arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor Rafael Mercadante looks at a fan's Apple iPad 2 tablet computer as he arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Staff at the Apple store in Barcelona cheer their first iPad 2 customer as he holds up his purchase the moment Apple's iPad 2 became available for direct purchase in Spain March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Staff at the Apple store in Barcelona cheer their first iPad 2 customer as he holds up his purchase the moment Apple's iPad 2 became available for direct purchase in Spain March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman takes a picture using her iPad during the trial of Muhammad Nazaruddin, former treasurer of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party, at the Corruption Court in Jakarta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman takes a picture using her iPad during the trial of Muhammad Nazaruddin, former treasurer of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party, at the Corruption Court in Jakarta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man uses his iPad to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man uses his iPad to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in his hotel room in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version...more
Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in his hotel room in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his performance of "You're Beautiful," singing and using his feet to play the piano. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man walks past an iPad 2 advertisement in Shanghai February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man walks past an iPad 2 advertisement in Shanghai February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Indians at Madame Tussauds
Celebrities from India immortalised in wax at Tussauds.
India assembly elections
SP sweeps UP polls as Rahul Gandhi failed to deliver a promised comeback for the Congress.
Tornadoes ravage Midwest
Powerful storms rip across several states.
Free maternity ambulance service
A free maternity ambulance service called "Janani Express" in Madhya Pradesh is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.