Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 2, 2017 | 6:30pm IST

Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Vinay took home a $40,000 cash prize after 12 hours of picking her way along a precarious lifeline of consonants and vowels, correctly spelling the word marocain, a dress fabric made of warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns, to win the spelling bee. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Vinay took home a $40,000 cash prize after 12 hours of picking her way along a precarious lifeline of...more

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Vinay took home a $40,000 cash prize after 12 hours of picking her way along a precarious lifeline of consonants and vowels, correctly spelling the word marocain, a dress fabric made of warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns, to win the spelling bee. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
Close
1 / 21
Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amazing" after defeating Rohan Rajeev, 14, of Edmond Oklahoma during the stirring 25-word championship round. "It was just fun to see how far it would go," Vinay said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amazing" after defeating Rohan Rajeev, 14, of Edmond Oklahoma during the stirring 25-word championship round. "It was just fun to see how far...more

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amazing" after defeating Rohan Rajeev, 14, of Edmond Oklahoma during the stirring 25-word championship round. "It was just fun to see how far it would go," Vinay said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 21
Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it into her college account. "She had a deep passion for reading. The biggest thing that she wants to do is sit and read," her father Vinay Sreekumar said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it into her college account. "She had a deep passion for reading. The biggest thing that she wants to do is sit and read," her father Vinay...more

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it into her college account. "She had a deep passion for reading. The biggest thing that she wants to do is sit and read," her father Vinay Sreekumar said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
3 / 21
Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte were among the words the two spelled correctly during the round. In the end, Rajeev misspelled the word marram before Vinay spelled two words correctly to win the bee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte were among the words the two spelled correctly during the round. In the end, Rajeev misspelled the word marram before Vinay spelled two words correctly to win the bee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
4 / 21
Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from early spelling bees involving more than 11 million youths from all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several countries, from Jamaica to Japan. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from early spelling bees involving more than 11 million youths from all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several...more

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from early spelling bees involving more than 11 million youths from all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several countries, from Jamaica to Japan. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 21
Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over words including Corriedale, toreutics, cleidoic and panettone, weeding down the field headed for the finish of the 90th national Bee. Others hung on by correctly spelling catafalque, outarde and chryselephantine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over words including Corriedale, toreutics, cleidoic and panettone, weeding down the field headed for the finish of the 90th national Bee. Others...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over words including Corriedale, toreutics, cleidoic and panettone, weeding down the field headed for the finish of the 90th national Bee. Others hung on by correctly spelling catafalque, outarde and chryselephantine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 21
Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
7 / 21
The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from the competition late on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from the competition late on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from the competition late on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 21
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 21
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 21
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 21
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 21
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 21
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 21
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 21
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 21
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 21
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 21
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 21
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 21
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Israel's Burning Man

Israel's Burning Man

Next Slideshows

Israel's Burning Man

Israel's Burning Man

Revellers take part in Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival.

01 Jun 2017
Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes, including old washing machines, refrigerators, car engines, beer kegs and a microwave, found along roads in rural areas of...

01 Jun 2017
Who will be America's next top speller?

Who will be America's next top speller?

Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

01 Jun 2017
Blast in Kabul

Blast in Kabul

A car bomb explosion occurred during the morning rush hour in a busy part of the Afghan capital.

31 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast