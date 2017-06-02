Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Vinay took home a $40,000 cash prize after 12 hours of picking her way along a precarious lifeline of...more
Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amazing" after defeating Rohan Rajeev, 14, of Edmond Oklahoma during the stirring 25-word championship round. "It was just fun to see how far...more
Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it into her college account. "She had a deep passion for reading. The biggest thing that she wants to do is sit and read," her father Vinay...more
Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx,...more
Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from early spelling bees involving more than 11 million youths from all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several...more
Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over words including Corriedale, toreutics, cleidoic and panettone, weeding down the field headed for the finish of the 90th national Bee. Others...more
Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from the competition late on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
