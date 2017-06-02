Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee

Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx,...more

Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte were among the words the two spelled correctly during the round. In the end, Rajeev misspelled the word marram before Vinay spelled two words correctly to win the bee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Close