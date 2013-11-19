Ancient catacombs reopen
A skull is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. The catacomb, used for Christian burials from the late 2nd century through the 4th century, reopened to the public after years of restoration. The complex will also be viewable in a dedicated section of Google Maps, according to a Vatican press release. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A photographer takes pictures of a marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
