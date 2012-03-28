Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 29, 2012 | 12:05am IST

Ancient finds

<p>A damaged statue is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. Pompeii is one of the world's most famous archaeological sites and Italy's top tourist attraction. Thermae Stabianae is the site's oldest bath and it re-opens for visitors on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

A damaged statue is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. Pompeii is one of the world's most famous archaeological sites and Italy's top tourist attraction. Thermae Stabianae is the site's oldest bath and it re-opens for visitors on...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A damaged statue is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. Pompeii is one of the world's most famous archaeological sites and Italy's top tourist attraction. Thermae Stabianae is the site's oldest bath and it re-opens for visitors on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Close
1 / 15
<p>A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts is to be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts is to be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts is to be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 15
<p>A recovered pre-Inca artifact is displayed at the Foreign Ministry in Lima January 19, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented the golden "Monkey's Head" belonging to the Moche culture, which was recovered from the U.S. in December 2011, to the Culture Ministry, local authorities said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A recovered pre-Inca artifact is displayed at the Foreign Ministry in Lima January 19, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented the golden "Monkey's Head" belonging to the Moche culture, which was recovered from the U.S. in December 2011, to the...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A recovered pre-Inca artifact is displayed at the Foreign Ministry in Lima January 19, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented the golden "Monkey's Head" belonging to the Moche culture, which was recovered from the U.S. in December 2011, to the Culture Ministry, local authorities said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
3 / 15
<p>A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 15
<p>An employee displays a recovered amulet belongs to the Babylonian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. A 6,500-year-old Sumerian gold jar, the head of a Sumerian battle axe and a stone from an Assyrian palace were among 45 relics returned to Iraq by Germany. The items were among thousands stolen from Iraq's museums and archaeological sites in the mayhem that followed the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee displays a recovered amulet belongs to the Babylonian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. A 6,500-year-old Sumerian gold jar, the head of a Sumerian battle axe and a stone from an...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

An employee displays a recovered amulet belongs to the Babylonian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. A 6,500-year-old Sumerian gold jar, the head of a Sumerian battle axe and a stone from an Assyrian palace were among 45 relics returned to Iraq by Germany. The items were among thousands stolen from Iraq's museums and archaeological sites in the mayhem that followed the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
5 / 15
<p>A 2,500-year-old statue of a young woman is seen in Athens in this undated police handout photograph. Greek police on March 28, 2012, arrested two men for illegally possessing a 2,500 year-old marble statue of a young female and hiding it in a sheep den with the intention to sell it for half a million euros. Archaeologists at the Greek Culture Ministry said the 1,20 meter long statue was priceless. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout </p>

A 2,500-year-old statue of a young woman is seen in Athens in this undated police handout photograph. Greek police on March 28, 2012, arrested two men for illegally possessing a 2,500 year-old marble statue of a young female and hiding it in a sheep...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A 2,500-year-old statue of a young woman is seen in Athens in this undated police handout photograph. Greek police on March 28, 2012, arrested two men for illegally possessing a 2,500 year-old marble statue of a young female and hiding it in a sheep den with the intention to sell it for half a million euros. Archaeologists at the Greek Culture Ministry said the 1,20 meter long statue was priceless. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout

Close
6 / 15
<p>An employee displays clay tablets belong to the Sumerian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee displays clay tablets belong to the Sumerian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Thursday, March 29, 2012

An employee displays clay tablets belong to the Sumerian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
7 / 15
<p>A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 15
<p>A portion of the Thermae Stabianae is seen in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

A portion of the Thermae Stabianae is seen in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A portion of the Thermae Stabianae is seen in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Close
9 / 15
<p>An employee displays a recovered tiny gold jar, dating to 4,500 BC at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee displays a recovered tiny gold jar, dating to 4,500 BC at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Thursday, March 29, 2012

An employee displays a recovered tiny gold jar, dating to 4,500 BC at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
10 / 15
<p>Jewelry recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Jewelry recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Jewelry recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
11 / 15
<p>An employee checks recovered artefacts at the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee checks recovered artefacts at the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Thursday, March 29, 2012

An employee checks recovered artefacts at the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
12 / 15
<p>Director of the Naga archaeological project Professor Dietrich Wildung walks as he explains the history of Amun Temple in Naga, south of the ancient city of Meroe in the River Nile state of Sudan March 10, 2012. The temple is close to Sudan's Meroe pyramids, a cluster of more than 50 granite tombs 200 kms (120 miles) north of the capital that are one of the main attractions for Sudan's few tourists. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Director of the Naga archaeological project Professor Dietrich Wildung walks as he explains the history of Amun Temple in Naga, south of the ancient city of Meroe in the River Nile state of Sudan March 10, 2012. The temple is close to Sudan's Meroe...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Director of the Naga archaeological project Professor Dietrich Wildung walks as he explains the history of Amun Temple in Naga, south of the ancient city of Meroe in the River Nile state of Sudan March 10, 2012. The temple is close to Sudan's Meroe pyramids, a cluster of more than 50 granite tombs 200 kms (120 miles) north of the capital that are one of the main attractions for Sudan's few tourists. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
13 / 15
<p>A man walks in Kerameikos ancient cemetery site in Athens March 14, 2012. Greek archaeologists said monuments and archaeological sites are suffering due to the austerity measures imposed on the country by Greece's international lenders which have reduced culture budgets adding that lack of funding and personnel after state cutbacks harms the care, research and maintenance of archaeological sites, monuments and digs. They also said museums have remained closed, illegal digging has taken place, and robberies at museums have also occurred due to a lack of guards. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A man walks in Kerameikos ancient cemetery site in Athens March 14, 2012. Greek archaeologists said monuments and archaeological sites are suffering due to the austerity measures imposed on the country by Greece's international lenders which have...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A man walks in Kerameikos ancient cemetery site in Athens March 14, 2012. Greek archaeologists said monuments and archaeological sites are suffering due to the austerity measures imposed on the country by Greece's international lenders which have reduced culture budgets adding that lack of funding and personnel after state cutbacks harms the care, research and maintenance of archaeological sites, monuments and digs. They also said museums have remained closed, illegal digging has taken place, and robberies at museums have also occurred due to a lack of guards. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
14 / 15
<p>A plaster cast of the remains of a citizen of Pompeii is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

A plaster cast of the remains of a citizen of Pompeii is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Thursday, March 29, 2012

A plaster cast of the remains of a citizen of Pompeii is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Tibetan exile protest

Tibetan exile protest

Next Slideshows

Tibetan exile protest

Tibetan exile protest

A Tibetan man sets himself on fire in India.

28 Mar 2012
Stranded in Yemen

Stranded in Yemen

Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, find themselves stranded on their way to Saudi Arabia.

30 May 2012
Face transplants

Face transplants

A look at those who have undergone face transplant surgery.

01 May 2013
Tibetans protest Hu visit

Tibetans protest Hu visit

Tibetan exiles in New Delhi protest the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India.

30 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast