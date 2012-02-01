Ancient finds

The entrance of a water storage facility is pictured underneath the ancient city of Ptolemais, near the town of Ad Dirsiyah, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Benghazi January 27, 2012. The ancient city, founded approximately in 700 B.C, gained its name during the rule of the Ptolemaic empire. It later became one of the capitals of the ancient Roman province of Creta et Cyrenaica, which today makes up the eastern coastal region of Libya. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori