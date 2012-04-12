Edition:
Ancient finds

<p>The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Members of the Ministry of Culture show recovered pre-Hispanic artifacts at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

Members of the Ministry of Culture show recovered pre-Hispanic artifacts at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Tourists visit the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Tourists visit the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>A tourist boy takes a picture of a camel at the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

A tourist boy takes a picture of a camel at the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>Tourists walk at the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

Tourists walk at the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A tourist walks near Roman pillars before a visit by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio Maria Bittoni to the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

A tourist walks near Roman pillars before a visit by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio Maria Bittoni to the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Tourists stand near the pillars of the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

Tourists stand near the pillars of the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A man walks at the ruins of the ancient Greek and Roman city of Cyrene, in modern-day Shahaat March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

A man walks at the ruins of the ancient Greek and Roman city of Cyrene, in modern-day Shahaat March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>Tourists walk towards the main entrance of the Niah Great Cave at Niah National Park, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak in Borneo island, March 29, 2012. Niah Caves contains the oldest remains of Homo sapiens found in Borneo, and features the world's largest limestone cave entrance as well as ancient rock paintings. Studies published recently have shown evidence of the first human activity at the Niah caves from ca. 46,000 to ca. 34,000 years ago. Picture taken March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Loh </p>

Tourists walk towards the main entrance of the Niah Great Cave at Niah National Park, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak in Borneo island, March 29, 2012. Niah Caves contains the oldest remains of Homo sapiens found in Borneo, and features the world's largest limestone cave entrance as well as ancient rock paintings. Studies published recently have shown evidence of the first human activity at the Niah caves from ca. 46,000 to ca. 34,000 years ago. Picture taken March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Loh

