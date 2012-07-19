Ancient finds

Glasses, a metate (mealing stone) and a sea shell fragment are seen at a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) on July 18, 2012. A funerary complex, consisting of three burial chambers, was discovered at the pre-Hispanic site of Atzompa in Oaxaca. The discovery of the complex, which is more than 1,100 years old, is important because it was located inside a building designed exclusively to house a series of tombs, which are placed vertically, one above another, and unlike the ones found so far, they are not underground, according to INAH. REUTERS/INAH/Handout