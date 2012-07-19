Ancient finds
Members of the media take pictures of archeological pieces are presented by the Guatemalan Authorities in Guatemala City June 13, 2012. According to the authorities, 440 archeological pieces were recovered in 2008 after they were sold to an antique...more
Members of the media take pictures of archeological pieces are presented by the Guatemalan Authorities in Guatemala City June 13, 2012. According to the authorities, 440 archeological pieces were recovered in 2008 after they were sold to an antique store in Chichicastenango, in the Quiche region, north of the country. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Residents stand near what is believed to be the bone of a mammoth, found three days ago at the dry river bed in the municipality of Manuel Doblado, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 12, 2012. Authorities from this municipality have cordoned off...more
Residents stand near what is believed to be the bone of a mammoth, found three days ago at the dry river bed in the municipality of Manuel Doblado, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 12, 2012. Authorities from this municipality have cordoned off the area while awaiting the arrival of experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) to verify the authenticity of the fossil, according to local media. REUTERS/Mario Armas
Glasses, a metate (mealing stone) and a sea shell fragment are seen at a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History...more
Glasses, a metate (mealing stone) and a sea shell fragment are seen at a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) on July 18, 2012. A funerary complex, consisting of three burial chambers, was discovered at the pre-Hispanic site of Atzompa in Oaxaca. The discovery of the complex, which is more than 1,100 years old, is important because it was located inside a building designed exclusively to house a series of tombs, which are placed vertically, one above another, and unlike the ones found so far, they are not underground, according to INAH. REUTERS/INAH/Handout
Gold coins and the ceramic jug in which they were found hidden are displayed at the Arsuf cliff-top coastal ruins, 15 km (9 miles) from Tel Aviv, July 9, 2012. The 1,000-year-old hoard of gold coins has been unearthed at the famous Crusader...more
Gold coins and the ceramic jug in which they were found hidden are displayed at the Arsuf cliff-top coastal ruins, 15 km (9 miles) from Tel Aviv, July 9, 2012. The 1,000-year-old hoard of gold coins has been unearthed at the famous Crusader battleground where Christian and Muslim forces once fought for control of the Holy Land, Israeli archaeologists said on July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An archeologist brushes off dust at a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) on July 18, 2012....more
An archeologist brushes off dust at a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) on July 18, 2012. REUTERS/INAH/Handout
A view of the building (top) where archeologists found a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, is seen in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)...more
A view of the building (top) where archeologists found a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, is seen in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) July 18, 2012. REUTERS/INAH/Handout
A view of a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca is seen in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) July 18, 2012. REUTERS/INAH/Handout
A view of a burial chamber at the archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca is seen in this undated handout photo released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) July 18, 2012. REUTERS/INAH/Handout
An Israel Nature and Parks Authority employee displays gold coins found hidden in a ceramic jug at the Arsuf cliff-top coastal ruins, 15 km (9 miles) from Tel Aviv July 9, 2012. The 1,000-year-old treasure was unearthed at the famous Crusader...more
An Israel Nature and Parks Authority employee displays gold coins found hidden in a ceramic jug at the Arsuf cliff-top coastal ruins, 15 km (9 miles) from Tel Aviv July 9, 2012. The 1,000-year-old treasure was unearthed at the famous Crusader battleground where Christian and Muslim forces once fought for control of the Holy Land. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Archeological pieces are presented by the Guatemalan Authorities in Guatemala City June 13, 2012. According the authorities, 440 archeological pieces were recovered in 2008 after they were sold to an antique store in Chichicastenango, in the Quiche...more
Archeological pieces are presented by the Guatemalan Authorities in Guatemala City June 13, 2012. According the authorities, 440 archeological pieces were recovered in 2008 after they were sold to an antique store in Chichicastenango, in the Quiche region, north of the country. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A picture of what is believed to be the tusk of a mammoth, found three days ago at the dry river bed in the municipality of Manuel Doblado, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Armas
A picture of what is believed to be the tusk of a mammoth, found three days ago at the dry river bed in the municipality of Manuel Doblado, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Armas
