Ancient finds

A man stands on the wall of a ruin at the city of Diriyah, where restoration is being carried out, 20km (12 miles) west of Riyadh September 20, 2012. The caramel tones of the mud walls, the smell of dust mingling with water and the muffled clanging of hammer on stone at crumbling Diriyah belong not to Saudi Arabia's impoverished past, however, but a restoration project costing at least $133 million. It was in Diriyah that the ruling al-Saud family first rose to power, and in memorialising its ruins, the authorities are celebrating a telling of national history that puts the dynasty and its clerical allies front and centre. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed