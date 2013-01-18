Ancient finds
A woman takes a picture of herself in Rome's ancient Colosseum January 18, 2013. Italian restorers cleaning the Colosseum have discovered remains of frescoes indicating the interior of one of the world's most famous monuments may have been colorfully...more
A woman takes a picture of herself in Rome's ancient Colosseum January 18, 2013. Italian restorers cleaning the Colosseum have discovered remains of frescoes indicating the interior of one of the world's most famous monuments may have been colorfully painted in Roman times. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Mariza Carrillo, archaeologist from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), holds up an artefact discovered at a recently discovered burial spot at the Mayan site of Xtojil, Yucatan January 17, 2013. Mexican authorities have...more
Mariza Carrillo, archaeologist from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), holds up an artefact discovered at a recently discovered burial spot at the Mayan site of Xtojil, Yucatan January 17, 2013. Mexican authorities have discovered over a dozen burial sites in Xtojil during a highway amplification project, about 20 km (12 miles) from the Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza. Over 30 ceramic artefacts were discovered at the site, which are believed to date back to the years 600-800 A.D., according to a statement from INAH. REUTERS/Francisco Martin
Workers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) excavate a recently discovered ancient burial spot at the Mayan site of Xtojil, Yucatan January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Martin
Workers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) excavate a recently discovered ancient burial spot at the Mayan site of Xtojil, Yucatan January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Martin
A man carries a girl during an inauguration event in the Huaca Pucllana ceremonial complex belonging to the Lima culture as a new part of the site is opened to tourists, in the Miraflores district of central Lima January 15, 2013. The Huaca Pucllana...more
A man carries a girl during an inauguration event in the Huaca Pucllana ceremonial complex belonging to the Lima culture as a new part of the site is opened to tourists, in the Miraflores district of central Lima January 15, 2013. The Huaca Pucllana is an archaeological site dating back to AD 200-700 which was originally built by the inhabitants of the Lima culture as a temple dedicated to the god of the sea. The complex contains a 25m (27 yard)-tall pyramid built almost entirely with bricks and filled with pebbles and sand. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
President Moncef Marzouki (R) visits an archaeological exhibition during its official inauguration at the Carthage Museum in Tunis January 15, 2013. The January 15 to March 31 exhibition displays archaeological artifacts dating back from the 17th...more
President Moncef Marzouki (R) visits an archaeological exhibition during its official inauguration at the Carthage Museum in Tunis January 15, 2013. The January 15 to March 31 exhibition displays archaeological artifacts dating back from the 17th century to 19th century BC, including pieces recovered in the residences of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and his relatives. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A museum employee stands near ancient columns as he prepares the exhibition "Herod the Great: The King's Final Journey" for display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem January 15, 2013. The exhibition, scheduled to open on February 13, is the first to...more
A museum employee stands near ancient columns as he prepares the exhibition "Herod the Great: The King's Final Journey" for display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem January 15, 2013. The exhibition, scheduled to open on February 13, is the first to be entirely dedicated to the biblical King Herod, and will feature large reconstructions and new finds from his ancient palaces in Herodium, Jericho, and other sites, the museum said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men ride their camels as they wait for tourists in front of a part of the Giza pyramid, near Cairo January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Men ride their camels as they wait for tourists in front of a part of the Giza pyramid, near Cairo January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A tourist braves a snowstorm atop Athens' Acropolis above the Herodes Atticus theatre January 8, 2013. Snow has covered many parts of the country and, along with below freezing temperatures, caused traffic problems. Herodes Atticus was a very...more
A tourist braves a snowstorm atop Athens' Acropolis above the Herodes Atticus theatre January 8, 2013. Snow has covered many parts of the country and, along with below freezing temperatures, caused traffic problems. Herodes Atticus was a very distinguished, rich Greek aristocrat who served as a Roman Senator and a sophist. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Archaeologists excavate the burial of twelve post-classic, human skeletons in San Andres Cholula, near Mexico City December 29, 2012. Researchers from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) uncovered the remains of children...more
Archaeologists excavate the burial of twelve post-classic, human skeletons in San Andres Cholula, near Mexico City December 29, 2012. Researchers from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) uncovered the remains of children and adults, believed to have been buried about 800 years ago, after the site was discovered during the installation of a new drainage system, according to local media. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A tourist visits the archaeological site of the Maya civilization of Copan December 19, 2012. This week, at sunrise on Friday, December 21, an era closes in the Maya Long Count calendar, an event that has been likened by different groups to the end...more
A tourist visits the archaeological site of the Maya civilization of Copan December 19, 2012. This week, at sunrise on Friday, December 21, an era closes in the Maya Long Count calendar, an event that has been likened by different groups to the end of days, the start of a new, more spiritual age or a good reason to hang out at old Maya temples across Mexico and Central America. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The ruins of the Maya temples of the ancient city of Tikal are seen December 14, 2012. Deep inside the Guatemalan rainforest stand the ruins of the Maya temples that George Lucas used to film the planet Yavin 4 in the movie "Star Wars," from where...more
The ruins of the Maya temples of the ancient city of Tikal are seen December 14, 2012. Deep inside the Guatemalan rainforest stand the ruins of the Maya temples that George Lucas used to film the planet Yavin 4 in the movie "Star Wars," from where Skywalker and his sidekick Han Solo launched their attack on the Galactic Empire's giant space station. Once at the heart of a conquering civilization in its own right, the ancient city of Tikal is now a pilgrimage site for both hard-core Star Wars fans and enthusiasts of Maya culture eager to discover what exactly the modern interpretations of old lore portend. REUTERS/Mike McDonald
A restorer works on a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls in a laboratory in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem December 18, 2012. Israel Antiquities Authority, the custodian of the scrolls that shed light on the life of Jews and early Christians at the...more
A restorer works on a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls in a laboratory in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem December 18, 2012. Israel Antiquities Authority, the custodian of the scrolls that shed light on the life of Jews and early Christians at the time of Jesus, and Google Israel launched on Tuesday a website featuring an online archive of high-resolution images of the 2,000-year-old scrolls. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The Nefertiti bust is pictured during a press preview of the exhibition 'In The Light Of Amarna' at the Neues Museum in Berlin, December 5, 2012 due to the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the famous sculpture of the ancient Egyptian queen...more
The Nefertiti bust is pictured during a press preview of the exhibition 'In The Light Of Amarna' at the Neues Museum in Berlin, December 5, 2012 due to the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the famous sculpture of the ancient Egyptian queen Nefertiti. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Workers clean the bones from an unidentified whale skeleton as part of a restoration work at the natural history museum of Santiago, December 5, 2012. According local media, the skeleton, which was found more than a century ago on Chile's central...more
Workers clean the bones from an unidentified whale skeleton as part of a restoration work at the natural history museum of Santiago, December 5, 2012. According local media, the skeleton, which was found more than a century ago on Chile's central coast will be cleaned, restored and officially identified by scientists of the museum in mid-December. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ancient artefacts are seen on display in this photograph distributed by the Greek police November 24, 2012, after the arrest of three people who had stolen them from a museum in Ancient Olympia. Greek police have recovered the antiquities stolen from...more
Ancient artefacts are seen on display in this photograph distributed by the Greek police November 24, 2012, after the arrest of three people who had stolen them from a museum in Ancient Olympia. Greek police have recovered the antiquities stolen from the museum earlier this year and have arrested three people in connection with the high-profile robbery, police said on Saturday. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout
Archaeologists and workers are pictured at the site of a recently discovered complex of tombs, including one of a Pharaonic princess, in the Abusir region, south of Cairo, November 14, 2012. Czech archaeologists continue to excavate the recently...more
Archaeologists and workers are pictured at the site of a recently discovered complex of tombs, including one of a Pharaonic princess, in the Abusir region, south of Cairo, November 14, 2012. Czech archaeologists continue to excavate the recently discovered tomb of the ancient Egyptian Princess Shert Nebti, daughter of King Men Salbo, dating from the fifth dynasty around 2,500 BC, together with four other tombs of high ranking officials near Saqarra pyramid. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian archaeology workers help restore recently discovered statues from a complex of tombs, including one of a Pharaonic princess, in the Abusir region, south of Cairo November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian archaeology workers help restore recently discovered statues from a complex of tombs, including one of a Pharaonic princess, in the Abusir region, south of Cairo November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Next Slideshows
Kumbh Mela pilgrims
Hindu devotees from India and around the world gather in Allahabad for the world's largest religious festival.
Blessed pets
Mexican pets are blessed on the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals.
Lego Hotel
North America's first ever three-story, 250-room Lego Hotel is being built in California's Legoland.
Cirque Du Soleil showcase
The Cirque Du Soleil said it would lay off 400 of its 5,000 employees due to rising costs of its productions as well as the strong Canadian dollar.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.