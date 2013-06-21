Ancient finds

The skeletons of a man and woman buried holding hands are seen in a graveyard during the restoration of a medieval Dominican convent cemetery in Cluj-Napoca in this undated handout picture provided by the Institute of Archaeology and Art History of the Romanian Academy of Cluj Napoca. The skeletons of the young couple, dubbed as the skeletons of Romeo and Juliet, were found facing each other and holding hands, as quoted by archaeologist Adrian Rusu in local media. The man appears to have died in an accident, as the sternum was broken by a blow from a blunt object, according to Rusu. The archaeologist added that the team had been unable to find a physical explanation for the woman's death, leading them to speculate that she had died of a stroke or heart attack. The couple is believed to have lived between 1450 and 1550, according to the grave's position and proximity to the monastery which are typical of the period, researchers said. REUTERS/Adrian Rusu/Institute of Archaeology and Art History of the Romanian Academy of Cluj Napoca/Handout