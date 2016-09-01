Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 1, 2016 | 11:20pm IST

Ancient healing practice of cupping

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
1 / 16
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
2 / 16
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a scalpel on a patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a scalpel on a patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a scalpel on a patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
3 / 16
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed holds a burning flame which will be used to create vacuum on glass cups used for Hijama, or cupping therapy, inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed holds a burning flame which will be used to create vacuum on glass cups used for Hijama, or cupping therapy, inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed holds a burning flame which will be used to create vacuum on glass cups used for Hijama, or cupping therapy, inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
4 / 16
Cups used during Hijama cupping therapy are seen on a table inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Cups used during Hijama cupping therapy are seen on a table inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Cups used during Hijama cupping therapy are seen on a table inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
5 / 16
Liquid and congealed blood is seen inside cups during a Hijama cupping therapy session by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Liquid and congealed blood is seen inside cups during a Hijama cupping therapy session by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Liquid and congealed blood is seen inside cups during a Hijama cupping therapy session by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
6 / 16
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood from a patient, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood from a patient, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood from a patient, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
7 / 16
A cup used during Hijama cupping therapy is seen on a patient inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A cup used during Hijama cupping therapy is seen on a patient inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A cup used during Hijama cupping therapy is seen on a patient inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
8 / 16
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy by Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy by Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy by Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
9 / 16
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 16
A bodybuilder undergoes Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A bodybuilder undergoes Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A bodybuilder undergoes Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
11 / 16
A bodybuilder is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A bodybuilder is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A bodybuilder is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
12 / 16
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
13 / 16
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood in the mouth, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood in the mouth, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood in the mouth, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
14 / 16
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
15 / 16
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Tomato wars

Tomato wars

Next Slideshows

Tomato wars

Tomato wars

Revelers are painted red during Spain's annual "Tomatina" festival.

31 Aug 2016
100 years of U.S. National Park Service

100 years of U.S. National Park Service

Spectacular views from America's national parks, on the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

30 Aug 2016
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

30 Aug 2016
Rising waters in India

Rising waters in India

While Monsoon rains bring relief to Indian farmers, they often cause trouble to others.

29 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast