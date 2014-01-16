And the Oscar nominees are...
The nominees for Best Picture for the 86th Academy Awards include American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, 12 Years a Slave, and The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Picture for the 86th Academy Awards include American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, 12 Years a Slave, and The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Th nominees for Best Actor include Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club, Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street, Chiwetel Ejiofor for 12 Years a Slave, Christian Bale for American Hustle and Bruce Dern for Nebraska. REUTERS/Files more
Th nominees for Best Actor include Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club, Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street, Chiwetel Ejiofor for 12 Years a Slave, Christian Bale for American Hustle and Bruce Dern for Nebraska. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Actress include Sandra Bullock in Gravity, Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine, Amy Adams in American Hustle, Judi Dench in Philomena and Meryl Streep in August: Osage County. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Actress include Sandra Bullock in Gravity, Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine, Amy Adams in American Hustle, Judi Dench in Philomena and Meryl Streep in August: Osage County. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Supporting Actor include Barkhad Abdi in Captain Phillips, Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club, Bradley Cooper in American Hustle, Michael Fassbender in 12 Years a Slave and Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Files more
The nominees for Best Supporting Actor include Barkhad Abdi in Captain Phillips, Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club, Bradley Cooper in American Hustle, Michael Fassbender in 12 Years a Slave and Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Supporting Actress include Sally Hawkins in Blue Jasmine, Lupita Nyong'o in 12 Years a Slave, Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle, Julia Roberts in August: Osage County and June Squibb in Nebraska. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Supporting Actress include Sally Hawkins in Blue Jasmine, Lupita Nyong'o in 12 Years a Slave, Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle, Julia Roberts in August: Osage County and June Squibb in Nebraska. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Director include Steve McQueen for 12 Years a Slave, Alexander Payne for Nebraska, David O. Russell for American Hustle, Martin Scorsese for The Wolf of Wall Street and Alfonso Cuaron for Gravity. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Director include Steve McQueen for 12 Years a Slave, Alexander Payne for Nebraska, David O. Russell for American Hustle, Martin Scorsese for The Wolf of Wall Street and Alfonso Cuaron for Gravity. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Animated Feature include The Croods, Despicable Me 2, Ernest and Celestine, Frozen and The Wind Rises. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Animated Feature include The Croods, Despicable Me 2, Ernest and Celestine, Frozen and The Wind Rises. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Foreign Language include The Broken Circle Breakdown from Belgium, The Great Beauty from Italy, The Hunt from Denmark, The Missing Picture from Cambodia and Omar from Palestine. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Foreign Language include The Broken Circle Breakdown from Belgium, The Great Beauty from Italy, The Hunt from Denmark, The Missing Picture from Cambodia and Omar from Palestine. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Documentary Feature include The Act of Killing, Cutie and the Boxer, Dirty Wars, The Square and 20 Feet From Stardom. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Documentary Feature include The Act of Killing, Cutie and the Boxer, Dirty Wars, The Square and 20 Feet From Stardom. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Original Screenplay include American Hustle, Blue Jasmine, Dallas Buyers Club, Her, and Nebraska. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Original Screenplay include American Hustle, Blue Jasmine, Dallas Buyers Club, Her, and Nebraska. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Next Slideshows
Bull-Taming Festival
A bull-taming festival was held on Wednesday on the outskirts of Madurai, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai,. The annual festival is part of south India's...
Violence in Central African Republic
Waves of massacres and reprisals by Muslim and Christian militias have killed hundreds and uprooted nearly a million residents of the Central African Republic.
Five years since Miracle on the Hudson
Five years have passed since US Airways flight 1549 splash landed on the Hudson.
Inside Crackland
Inside the Brazilian neighborhoods known to locals as Cracolandia, or Crackland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.