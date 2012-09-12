Edition:
Angelina Jolie, refugee advocate

<p>UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout </p>

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

<p>UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie meets with 35-year-old Khanum Gul, a mother of eight and her youngest son, Samir at their makeshift home at Tamil Mill Bus site in Kabul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner</p>

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie meets with 35-year-old Khanum Gul, a mother of eight and her youngest son, Samir at their makeshift home at Tamil Mill Bus site in Kabul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie checks the living conditions of an Iraqi refugee family living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout</p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie checks the living conditions of an Iraqi refugee family living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout more

<p>UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie laughs with an internally displaced boy at a makeshift camp northwest of Baghdad, July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR</p>

UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie laughs with an internally displaced boy at a makeshift camp northwest of Baghdad, July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR

<p>UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout </p>

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

<p>UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/UNHCR/Morris Bernard/Handout </p>

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria, August 27, 2007. ...more

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp at Ras Djir, near the Tunis-Libyan border, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout </p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp at Ras Djir, near the Tunis-Libyan border, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie climbs through wreckage in an isolated mountain area in Batangi, Pakistan, November 24, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout</p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie climbs through wreckage in an isolated mountain area in Batangi, Pakistan, November 24, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

<p>Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan. Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie (R), who is also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout</p>

Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan. Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie (R), who is also the United Nations High...more

<p>UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie chats with children in the Dadaab refugee camp on the Kenya-Somali border, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR/Handout </p>

UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie chats with children in the Dadaab refugee camp on the Kenya-Somali border, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR/Handout

<p>Women living near a refugee camp watch as actress Angelina Jolie leaves from a Syrian refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

Women living near a refugee camp watch as actress Angelina Jolie leaves from a Syrian refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is greeted by village elders upon arrival in Qala Gudar village, Qarabagh District, outside Kabul, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner</p>

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is greeted by village elders upon arrival in Qala Gudar village, Qarabagh District, outside Kabul, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

<p>Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie takes notes during a visit to Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva </p>

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie takes notes during a visit to Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie listens as Donna, a mother of 12 who fled conflict in her native Colombia to start a new life in Ecuador, speaks during Jolie's visit to Colombian refugee at Sucombios province in Ecuador, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/J. Bjorgvinsson/UNCHR/Handout </p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie listens as Donna, a mother of 12 who fled conflict in her native Colombia to start a new life in Ecuador, speaks during Jolie's visit to Colombian refugee at Sucombios...more

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie listens to an earthquake survivor during her visit to Jabel Sharoon, a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR </p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie listens to an earthquake survivor during her visit to Jabel Sharoon, a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR more

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie with Executive Director of Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Syed Fazle Hadi talks with a earthquake victim during her visit to a hospital in Islamabad, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR</p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie with Executive Director of Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Syed Fazle Hadi talks with a earthquake victim during her visit to a hospital in...more

<p>Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa...more

<p>Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie speaks with Chechen refugee women at the Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva CVI/jm</p>

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie speaks with Chechen refugee women at the Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva CVI/jm

<p>Angelina Jolie talks to a wheelchair-bound woman, one of some 1,300 trapped at the makeshift Al Waleed refugee camp inside Iraq, unable to leave the country for neighboring Syria August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Morris Bernard/Courtesy UNHCR</p>

Angelina Jolie talks to a wheelchair-bound woman, one of some 1,300 trapped at the makeshift Al Waleed refugee camp inside Iraq, unable to leave the country for neighboring Syria August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Morris Bernard/Courtesy UNHCR

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits the residence of Iraqi refugee families in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout </p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits the residence of Iraqi refugee families in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout

