Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jul 10, 2016 | 11:55pm IST

Anger after police killing of Alton Sterling

People pray outside the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People pray outside the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
People pray outside the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 27
A woman protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A woman protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A woman protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 27
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 27
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 27
A man protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A man protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 27
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 27
A demonstrator protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A demonstrator protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A demonstrator protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 27
A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 27
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 27
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 27
A woman protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A woman protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A woman protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 27
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 27
Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed, with the group Stop the Killing Inc., demands the resignation of Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden during a news conference at the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed, with the group Stop the Killing Inc., demands the resignation of Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden during a news conference at the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge....more

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed, with the group Stop the Killing Inc., demands the resignation of Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden during a news conference at the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 27
Lakeith Howard demonstrates outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Lakeith Howard demonstrates outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Lakeith Howard demonstrates outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 27
A picture of Alton Sterling and his family is seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A picture of Alton Sterling and his family is seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A picture of Alton Sterling and his family is seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 27
Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
16 / 27
Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
17 / 27
A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 27
A woman chants out of the window of a bus as a group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A woman chants out of the window of a bus as a group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A woman chants out of the window of a bus as a group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
19 / 27
A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
20 / 27
Sandra Sterling is comforted during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Sandra Sterling is comforted during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Sandra Sterling is comforted during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
21 / 27
Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
22 / 27
Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
23 / 27
Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
24 / 27
A boy sits next to a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A boy sits next to a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A boy sits next to a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
25 / 27
A painted mural of Alton Sterling is seen next to the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A painted mural of Alton Sterling is seen next to the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A painted mural of Alton Sterling is seen next to the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
26 / 27
A man burns out his tire on a motorcycle as protesters demonstrate outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man burns out his tire on a motorcycle as protesters demonstrate outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A man burns out his tire on a motorcycle as protesters demonstrate outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Dallas sniper targets police

Dallas sniper targets police

Next Slideshows

Dallas sniper targets police

Dallas sniper targets police

A sniper killed five Dallas police officers and wounded another seven in a racially charged attack that ended when police used a robot carrying a bomb to kill...

10 Jul 2016
Protests against police violence

Protests against police violence

Protesters march in cities across the U.S., after a sniper killed five police officers and police shot to death two black men earlier in the week.

10 Jul 2016
Venezuela's crumbling hospitals

Venezuela's crumbling hospitals

Many of Venezuela's 40,000 doctors are becoming increasingly militant over drastic shortages of medicines, equipment and personnel amid a punishing economic...

09 Jul 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

08 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast