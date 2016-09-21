Anger over North Carolina police shooting
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. Crowds of protesters briefly blocked an...more
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. The city's mayor, Jennifer Roberts, promised a swift investigation...more
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. "The community deserves answers and (a) full investigation will...more
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Protestors demonstrate in front of police officers wearing riot gear after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Next Slideshows
Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher
The shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his vehicle broke down was the latest in a series of fatal shootings...
Masked in India
To celebrate, to protest or only to decorate - here is how masks are often used in India.
Welcome to Trumplandia
A journey through the land of Trump supporters.
The end of Brangelina
Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from Brad Pitt.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.