Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2016 | 8:40pm IST

Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the execution of Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran, Iran January 2, 2016. Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran early on Sunday morning as Shi'ite Muslim Iran reacted with fury to Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. REUTERS/TIMA/Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Iranian protesters hold pictures of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration against his execution at Imam Hussein square in Tehran January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims burn an effigy of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Indian police officers wield their batons against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Srinagar January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Protesters holding pictures of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr are pushed back by Iranian riot police during a demonstration outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims push barricades installed by police during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr in front of Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A protester holds a banner saying "to hell with you" as she takes part in a protest against the execution of Nimr al-Nimr in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, Bahrain January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
A protester holds a poster of Nimr al-Nimr as she walks near a wooden roadblock set up by protesters after a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, Bahrain January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims chant slogans as they hold flags and signs for Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a protest rally in Karachi, Pakistan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim children hold pictures of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a protest rally with others in Karachi, Pakistan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
People protest in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran January 2, 2016. REUTERS/TIMA/Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
An Iranian protester holds up a street sign with the name of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran, Iran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a memorial service to mourn the death of Sheikh Mohammad Khatoun who was a member of Hezbollah Central Council, and to condemn the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Muslim Americans protest against the execution of Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Iranian protesters chant slogans as they hold pictures of Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
