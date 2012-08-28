Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 28, 2012 | 4:05pm IST

Angry People

<p>Angry Birds toys are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Angry Birds toys are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Angry Birds toys are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

1 / 21
<p>A fan gestures angrily at the police as he reacts after the Egyptian Premier League soccer match between Al-Ahly and Zamalek ended in a draw in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files</p>

A fan gestures angrily at the police as he reacts after the Egyptian Premier League soccer match between Al-Ahly and Zamalek ended in a draw in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A fan gestures angrily at the police as he reacts after the Egyptian Premier League soccer match between Al-Ahly and Zamalek ended in a draw in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files

2 / 21
<p>Alaa Abdel Aliem (C), an independent member of the Egyptian parliament, shouts angrily during a session in Cairo May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Amr Dalsh/Files</p>

Alaa Abdel Aliem (C), an independent member of the Egyptian parliament, shouts angrily during a session in Cairo May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Amr Dalsh/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Alaa Abdel Aliem (C), an independent member of the Egyptian parliament, shouts angrily during a session in Cairo May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Amr Dalsh/Files

3 / 21
<p>Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens shouts angrily at a teammate on the sideline during fourth quarter NFL action in the Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer/Files</p>

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens shouts angrily at a teammate on the sideline during fourth quarter NFL action in the Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens shouts angrily at a teammate on the sideline during fourth quarter NFL action in the Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer/Files

4 / 21
<p>Justice civil servants shout slogans during a protest against government austerity measures, in front of the headquarters of Spain's centre-right People's Party (Partido Popular) in Madrid July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files</p>

Justice civil servants shout slogans during a protest against government austerity measures, in front of the headquarters of Spain's centre-right People's Party (Partido Popular) in Madrid July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Justice civil servants shout slogans during a protest against government austerity measures, in front of the headquarters of Spain's centre-right People's Party (Partido Popular) in Madrid July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

5 / 21
<p>Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a defaced mask with a long nose, depicting Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as a liar, towards Chun-ying as he attends his first question-and-answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a defaced mask with a long nose, depicting Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as a liar, towards Chun-ying as he attends his first question-and-answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong...more

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a defaced mask with a long nose, depicting Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as a liar, towards Chun-ying as he attends his first question-and-answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

6 / 21
<p>A woman confronts a riot police during a protest outside the Spanish socialist PSOE party headquarters in Madrid July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files</p>

A woman confronts a riot police during a protest outside the Spanish socialist PSOE party headquarters in Madrid July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A woman confronts a riot police during a protest outside the Spanish socialist PSOE party headquarters in Madrid July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

7 / 21
<p>People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files</p>

People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files

8 / 21
<p>A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/Files</p>

A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/Files

9 / 21
<p>A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files</p>

A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

10 / 21
<p>A man argues with a policeman during a protest against the short supply of electricity near Sule Pagoda, in central Yangon, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files</p>

A man argues with a policeman during a protest against the short supply of electricity near Sule Pagoda, in central Yangon, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A man argues with a policeman during a protest against the short supply of electricity near Sule Pagoda, in central Yangon, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files

11 / 21
<p>An activist of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attacks a minibus on a picket during a strike in Dhaka May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files</p>

An activist of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attacks a minibus on a picket during a strike in Dhaka May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

An activist of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attacks a minibus on a picket during a strike in Dhaka May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

12 / 21
<p>South Africa's Jacques Kallis pulls his gloves off in anger as he leaves the pitch after being dismissed by New Zealand's Mark Gillespie on day two of the second international cricket test match in Hamilton, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/Files</p>

South Africa's Jacques Kallis pulls his gloves off in anger as he leaves the pitch after being dismissed by New Zealand's Mark Gillespie on day two of the second international cricket test match in Hamilton, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel...more

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

South Africa's Jacques Kallis pulls his gloves off in anger as he leaves the pitch after being dismissed by New Zealand's Mark Gillespie on day two of the second international cricket test match in Hamilton, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/Files

13 / 21
<p>Army doctor Ahmed Adel, who was accused of carrying out a forced virginity test on a female detainee, speaks to the media after being acquitted in Cairo March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files</p>

Army doctor Ahmed Adel, who was accused of carrying out a forced virginity test on a female detainee, speaks to the media after being acquitted in Cairo March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Army doctor Ahmed Adel, who was accused of carrying out a forced virginity test on a female detainee, speaks to the media after being acquitted in Cairo March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files

14 / 21
<p>An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/Files</p>

An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/Files

15 / 21
<p>A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files</p>

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

16 / 21
<p>A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files</p>

A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

17 / 21
<p>British boxer Dereck Chisora (2nd R) spits water in the face of the brother of Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, Vladimir, before their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files</p>

British boxer Dereck Chisora (2nd R) spits water in the face of the brother of Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, Vladimir, before their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

British boxer Dereck Chisora (2nd R) spits water in the face of the brother of Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, Vladimir, before their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

18 / 21
<p>Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara late February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara late February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara late February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

19 / 21
<p>A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

20 / 21
<p>A Bankia investor protests during the bank's shareholders general meeting in Valencia June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/Files</p>

A Bankia investor protests during the bank's shareholders general meeting in Valencia June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/Files

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

A Bankia investor protests during the bank's shareholders general meeting in Valencia June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/Files

21 / 21
