Animal Kingdom
A peacock displays its colourful plummage to impress a nearby peahen in a park in New Delhi April 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A pelican takes a dip at a pond at a zoo in New Delhi, India December 14, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur
A female Pintail spreads her wings at New Delhi's zoo, November 1, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur
A royal Bengal tiger walks in a pond at New Delhi Zoo June 5, 2003 to get respite from a heat wave. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A baboon yawns in its compound in a zoo at the start of a warm day in New Delhi, March 17, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur
An elephant sprays water on itself at a zoo in Calcutta, December 17, 2002.
A group of pelicans gather to catch fish thrown by a zoo keeper during feeding time at Delhi zoo, February 7, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur
A Jaguar and her cub play inside their cage in the Calcutta Zoological Garden.
Two Himalayan panda cubs play on a tree inside the zoo in Darjeeling.
An Indian rock python drinks water inside its enclosure in a zoo during a hot day in the northern Indian city of Lucknow June 22, 2005.
A baby giraffe stands beside its mother inside their enclosure in a zoo in New Delhi, India June 16, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur
A white peacock displays its feathers on a hot day inside a zoo in New Delhi May 30, 2005.
Painted storks fly inside a zoo in New Delhi March 21, 2005.
Macaws play inside their cage in a zoo in Delhi November 30, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bonnet Macaques sit inside their enclosure on a winter evening in a New Delhi zoo December 15, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur
A white tiger yawns in an enclosure in New Delhi zoo December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A two-day-old hippopotamus calf swims with its mother in an open-air moated enclosure at the zoological gardens in Kolkata September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A pair of rhinoceros is seen inside their enclosure inside a botanical garden in Patna May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
A zebra is seen inside its enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi September 17, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
A chimpanzee rests in its enclosure at a zoological park in Lucknow August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A Great Horned Owl rests inside its enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi July 17, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
An elephant sprays dust on its body inside its enclosure at a zoological park in Chhatbir, Punjab, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A lion yawns inside his enclosure at a zoo in Lucknow January 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
An Asiatic black bear walks inside its enclosure in Dachigam national park on the outskirts of Srinagar November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Himalayan langurs rest on a tree inside Dachigam national park on the outskirts of Srinagar November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri red deers "Hangul" are seen in the Dachigam Wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Srinagar in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department/Handout
Rhinos rest on a highland in the flood-affected Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, about 65 km from Guwahati, September 4, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A group of Kashmiri red deers commonly know as "Hangul" move inside a jungle area in Dachigam Wildlife sanctuary, on the outskirts of Srinagar February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Star-patterned tortoises crawl at a zoological park in Hyderabad July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
