Pictures | Tue Sep 13, 2016 | 7:20pm IST

Animal mother and child

A five-month-old baby female Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) plays with her mother Sulli at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Debbie, a 56-day-old dolphin baby is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother Delphi at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A newborn rhinoceros stands next to its six-year-old mother Keren Peles at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf, runs with another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) holds a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Rotem, a sand cat, is pictured with her three cubs at the Safari in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Giant panda mom Mei Xiang (top) pins her cub Bao Bao (bottom) during a wrestling match in the snow at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Female walrus Polosa and her 4-week-old calf are pictured in Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A western lowland gorilla baby named Mjukuu rides on the back of its mother Mbeli in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A baby hippo swims under the water near its mother Maruska in their enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A one-and-a-half-month-old baby elephant stands close to its mother as she lies down in Chitwan National Park in Chitwan, south of Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A lioness plays with her cub at the zoo in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A newly born western lowland gorilla baby is held by its mother Frala in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Amur tiger Iris licks its 7-week-old cub during one of their first walks in an open-air cage at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2011
A joey looks out from its the pouch of its mother, Chuck the kangaroo, in her enclosure at a zoo in Barnaul, Siberia, Russia March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
A two-day-old wild sea otter pup and its mother sleep inside the Great Tide Pool at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A 10-day-old male rhinoceros calf stands next to its mother Kumi in their enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
