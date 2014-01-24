Animal roundup

Female geese honk in support as two male geese Govani (centre R) and Fanfarina (centre L) battle in a geese fight at the local soccer field in Shuto Orizari shantytown near Skopje, Macedonia, January 12, 2014. Only male geese are used in the traditional fight which takes advantage of the natural mating instincts of the gander as he defends his females against any rival. The defeated goose loses only a feather or two, but the for owners, who breed the birds for esteem and prestige, the loss of pride is far worse. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski