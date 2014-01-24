Animal roundup
Female geese honk in support as two male geese Govani (centre R) and Fanfarina (centre L) battle in a geese fight at the local soccer field in Shuto Orizari shantytown near Skopje, Macedonia, January 12, 2014. Only male geese are used in the traditional fight which takes advantage of the natural mating instincts of the gander as he defends his females against any rival. The defeated goose loses only a feather or two, but the for owners, who breed the birds for esteem and prestige, the loss of pride is far worse. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A zookeeper holds a koala joey towards its mother Eola (R) after a weighing procedure at the zoo in the western German city of Duisburg, January 22, 2014. The koala baby, which was born on July 2, 2013, weighs 350 grams and has yet to be named. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man gets himself ready to release his falcon as he takes part in a falcon contest in a desert near Tabuk city, Saudi Arabia, January 17, 2014. The participants at the contest compete for the fastest falcon at attacking its prey and the owner of the winning bird is rewarded 200,000 Saudi Riyal ($53,000 US). Falconry is part of Bedouin life in Saudi Arabia where these birds are used for hunting rabbits and other desert animals. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Joy Gartner performs with an elephant during the Award Gala evening of the 38th International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo in Monaco, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People watch a dog fight in the village of Sharora, Tajikistan, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, about 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A priest (R) blesses a puppy outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An orangutan named Maomao from the Yunnan Wildlife Park plays with a horse-shaped toy at a market selling Spring Festival goods during a promotional event in Kunming, China, January 23, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, kicks off on January 31. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 24, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) mascot Leo the Lion puts his paw prints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An alpaca stretches its head out of the fence at a horse-riding club on the outskirts of Beijing, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wrestling camel Komurcu (19) waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, Turkey, January 18, 2014. Thousands of enthusiasts visit the city through the weekend to watch wrestling between Dromedary camels, who are bred specially for the annual festival. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A North Korean soldier gestures as he holds a goat in a field on the Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
