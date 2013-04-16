Animal weddings
Children watch as villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Kotabari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, April 5, 2013. The frog marriage is a traditional ritual observed by the rural folk to appease the gods to bring in rain and ensure a good harvest. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Male Shetland pony, Silver (L), and female, Zorka, are seen dressed up as a groom and bride at the Royev Ruchey Zoo, on the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 14, 2013. Employees of the zoo arranged a wedding between the ponies to mark Valentine's day. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Yai Chai-Yuen (R), a 21-year-old male water buffalo, stands behind a table covered with dowry for its 8-year-old cow bride, Thong-Kwao (L), in the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Yai Chai-Yuen (R), a 21-year-old male water buffalo, stands behind a table covered with dowry for its 8-year-old cow bride, Thong-Kwao (L), in the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Buddhist monk anoints Yai Chai-Yuen, a 21-year-old male water buffalo, with holy water during its water buffalo wedding ceremony to its 8-year-old cow bride, Thong-Kwao, in the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe are put together for a wedding photo session in Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe are put together for a wedding photo session in Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A dog wearing a bridal veil stands before a symbolic wedding as part of celebrations of a local municipality in Lima July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A dog wearing a bridal veil stands before a symbolic wedding as part of celebrations of a local municipality in Lima July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Dogs wear a bridal veil and a groom hat as they attend a symbolic wedding as part of celebrations of a local municipality in Lima July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Dogs wear a bridal veil and a groom hat as they attend a symbolic wedding as part of celebrations of a local municipality in Lima July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A pair of penguins dressed as bride and groom are seen during a symbolic mass wedding for penguins at the Dalian Sun Asia Ocean World in Liaoning province October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A pair of penguins dressed as bride and groom are seen during a symbolic mass wedding for penguins at the Dalian Sun Asia Ocean World in Liaoning province October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Villagers perform rituals during a frog marriage at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Villagers perform rituals during a frog marriage at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman performs a ritual during the solemnization of a frog marriage as children watch on at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman performs a ritual during the solemnization of a frog marriage as children watch on at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km (52 miles) east of Siliguri July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Dogs Dana (L) and Puki, who were married in a symbolic wedding, wait inside a car during a celebration for World Animal Day in Lima October 4 2007. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Dogs Dana (L) and Puki, who were married in a symbolic wedding, wait inside a car during a celebration for World Animal Day in Lima October 4 2007. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A bulldog "couple" listens to the vows during an attempt to break the Guinness record for the largest mass dog "wedding", in Littleton, Colorado May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A bulldog "couple" listens to the vows during an attempt to break the Guinness record for the largest mass dog "wedding", in Littleton, Colorado May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A dog "couple" in wedding clothes walks down the aisle during an attempt to break the Guinness record for the largest mass dog "wedding", in Littleton, Colorado May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A dog "couple" in wedding clothes walks down the aisle during an attempt to break the Guinness record for the largest mass dog "wedding", in Littleton, Colorado May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Two toads decorated with flowers and vermilion go through a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Khochakandar, 365 km north of Kolkata, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Two toads decorated with flowers and vermilion go through a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Khochakandar, 365 km north of Kolkata, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Pugs in wedding clothes wait for their turn to walk down the aisle during an attempt to break the Guinness record for the largest mass dog "wedding", in Littleton, Colorado May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pugs in wedding clothes wait for their turn to walk down the aisle during an attempt to break the Guinness record for the largest mass dog "wedding", in Littleton, Colorado May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Hindu priest performs marriage rights for two crabs during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu priest performs marriage rights for two crabs during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
Dogs dressed as a bride (L) and groom (R) take part in a wedding ceremony for pets as part of Valentine's Day celebrations at a shopping mall in Hong Kong February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dogs dressed as a bride (L) and groom (R) take part in a wedding ceremony for pets as part of Valentine's Day celebrations at a shopping mall in Hong Kong February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Female pig Huang Pu-pu (R) and male pig Shui Fu-ko kiss during their wedding ceremony in Taiwan's Yilan County February 5, 2007. REUTERS/Richard Chung
Female pig Huang Pu-pu (R) and male pig Shui Fu-ko kiss during their wedding ceremony in Taiwan's Yilan County February 5, 2007. REUTERS/Richard Chung
Hindu marriage rites are performed for mice during a marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
Hindu marriage rites are performed for mice during a marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
Hindu marriage rites are performed for two pigs during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
Hindu marriage rites are performed for two pigs during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
Hindu marriage rites are performed for two rabbits during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
Hindu marriage rites are performed for two rabbits during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
Hindu marriage rites are performed for monkeys during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
Hindu marriage rites are performed for monkeys during a mass marriage ceremony in Chennai, September 28, 2003. REUTERS/L. Ananthakrishnan
"Newlyweds" Gook (R), a rooster, and Brown, (2nd-R), a hen, pose with fellow "newlyweds" rabbits Fufu and Blao after their wedding ceremonies in Bangkok on February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
"Newlyweds" Gook (R), a rooster, and Brown, (2nd-R), a hen, pose with fellow "newlyweds" rabbits Fufu and Blao after their wedding ceremonies in Bangkok on February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Asian elephants Nangtongte (L) and his "fiance" Jamruree gather in the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Asian elephants Nangtongte (L) and his "fiance" Jamruree gather in the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
The cat groom Petch (L) and his bride Ploy are shown for picture by their owners before their "wedding ceremony" in Bangkok October 5. REUTERS/Apichart Weerawong
The cat groom Petch (L) and his bride Ploy are shown for picture by their owners before their "wedding ceremony" in Bangkok October 5. REUTERS/Apichart Weerawong
Two Colombian dogs, Cynthia (L) a Sharpei, and Tyson, a French Poddle, arrive at their respective weddings in a central club in Bogota, April 25, 2001. REUTERS/ Jose Gomez
Two Colombian dogs, Cynthia (L) a Sharpei, and Tyson, a French Poddle, arrive at their respective weddings in a central club in Bogota, April 25, 2001. REUTERS/ Jose Gomez
A 7-year-old male monkey named Wukong (R) and a 6-year old female monkey named Xiaoya are seen during a special wedding ceremony at a zoo in Wenling, Zhejiang province, September 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A 7-year-old male monkey named Wukong (R) and a 6-year old female monkey named Xiaoya are seen during a special wedding ceremony at a zoo in Wenling, Zhejiang province, September 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
