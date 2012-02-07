Animals around the world

A King Penguin walks in Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates during a media briefing, February 1, 2012. Dubai's mountain-themed ski park, chilled to a constant -1 degree Celcius to -2 degrees Celcius and covered with snow, welcomed five Gentoo and five King penguins from SeaWorld San Antonio. The colony of penguins were born and bred in captivity, and will be one of the main attractions at the snow park. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh