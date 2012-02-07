Animals around the world

Edition:
<p>A narrow snouted crocodile swims at a pond in captivity at the Gharial (Crocodile) breeding center at Chitwan National Park in Chitwan, south west from Kathmandu February 4, 2012. The endangered species is bred in captivity and released into the wild after they become adult at the National Park southern Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A narrow snouted crocodile swims at a pond in captivity at the Gharial (Crocodile) breeding center at Chitwan National Park in Chitwan, south west from Kathmandu February 4, 2012. The endangered species is bred in captivity and released into the wild after they become adult at the National Park southern Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A white lion plays in the snow in the zoo in the Serbian capital Belgrade February 7, 2012. Zookeepers said it was highly unusual for lions to emerge from their cages and play in the winter snow, which has otherwise caused chaos in the Balkan country and across Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

A white lion plays in the snow in the zoo in the Serbian capital Belgrade February 7, 2012. Zookeepers said it was highly unusual for lions to emerge from their cages and play in the winter snow, which has otherwise caused chaos in the Balkan country and across Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Camels chew on hay as buildings are seen in the background near the Dubai Marina in Dubai February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

Camels chew on hay as buildings are seen in the background near the Dubai Marina in Dubai February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A dog rests in his cage after a sled dog competition in Galyateto, 106km (66 miles) east of Budapest, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A dog rests in his cage after a sled dog competition in Galyateto, 106km (66 miles) east of Budapest, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

<p>Carnivore keeper Andy Wolfenden carries Juba the Cheetah cub into the operating theatre after being anaesthetized ahead of his operation at Chester Zoo, northern England February 3, 2012. The 9 month old cat was undergoing surgery to insert a metal plate in his right ankle to mend a fracture. Picture taken February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Carnivore keeper Andy Wolfenden carries Juba the Cheetah cub into the operating theatre after being anaesthetized ahead of his operation at Chester Zoo, northern England February 3, 2012. The 9 month old cat was undergoing surgery to insert a metal plate in his right ankle to mend a fracture. Picture taken February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A swan sits on partly frozen water in the harbour of Strasbourg, February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

A swan sits on partly frozen water in the harbour of Strasbourg, February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A dog wearing a pullover walks in a street of Strasbourg February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

A dog wearing a pullover walks in a street of Strasbourg February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A squirrel eats a biscuit after a snowfall in a park in Almaty February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

A squirrel eats a biscuit after a snowfall in a park in Almaty February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A seagull takes off from the observation deck of the historical Galata tower with snow-covered Karakoy district in the background in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A seagull takes off from the observation deck of the historical Galata tower with snow-covered Karakoy district in the background in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A woman holds her Persian cat during an international cat exhibition held in Fleurus, southern Belgium January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A woman holds her Persian cat during an international cat exhibition held in Fleurus, southern Belgium January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Flamingos are pictured in the snow in their enclosure at Ankara zoo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

Flamingos are pictured in the snow in their enclosure at Ankara zoo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Ducks sits in the frozen water in the zoo in the Serbian capital Belgrade February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ducks sits in the frozen water in the zoo in the Serbian capital Belgrade February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A woman prepares her Poodle for a dog exhibition in Ljubljana January 14, 2012. 1250 dogs from 31 countries participated in the exhibition. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

A woman prepares her Poodle for a dog exhibition in Ljubljana January 14, 2012. 1250 dogs from 31 countries participated in the exhibition. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>An ostrich looks on from an enclosure at a private farm in the town of Mahaweel, 60 km (37 miles) south of Baghdad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen</p>

An ostrich looks on from an enclosure at a private farm in the town of Mahaweel, 60 km (37 miles) south of Baghdad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

<p>A five-month-old North American puma cub named Arnaldo walks in the snow after quarantine at the Royev Ruchey Zoo, in the surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 13, 2012. Arnaldo was transported to his new home in Krasnoyarsk last month, from the Siberian town of Zelenogorsk where he was born in August 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A five-month-old North American puma cub named Arnaldo walks in the snow after quarantine at the Royev Ruchey Zoo, in the surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 13, 2012. Arnaldo was transported to his new home in Krasnoyarsk last month, from the Siberian town of Zelenogorsk where he was born in August 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A King Penguin walks in Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates during a media briefing, February 1, 2012. Dubai's mountain-themed ski park, chilled to a constant -1 degree Celcius to -2 degrees Celcius and covered with snow, welcomed five Gentoo and five King penguins from SeaWorld San Antonio. The colony of penguins were born and bred in captivity, and will be one of the main attractions at the snow park. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

A King Penguin walks in Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates during a media briefing, February 1, 2012. Dubai's mountain-themed ski park, chilled to a constant -1 degree Celcius to -2 degrees Celcius and covered with snow, welcomed five Gentoo and five King penguins from SeaWorld San Antonio. The colony of penguins were born and bred in captivity, and will be one of the main attractions at the snow park. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A Red-bellied Woodpecker perches on a suet feeder during a winter storm in the village of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2012. The first major winter storm of 2012 to hit the northeast U.S. was expected to drop up to eight inches of snow on the region. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A Red-bellied Woodpecker perches on a suet feeder during a winter storm in the village of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2012. The first major winter storm of 2012 to hit the northeast U.S. was expected to drop up to eight inches of snow on the region. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A pigeon perches on a wall during a snow storm in Istanbul, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A pigeon perches on a wall during a snow storm in Istanbul, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>A goose rests on the winter snow at Skopje ZOO February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

A goose rests on the winter snow at Skopje ZOO February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

