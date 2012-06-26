Animals around the world
An emu is pictured at its enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. There were about 5000 ducks, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A worker shows newly-hatched baby crocodiles during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A hen warms her chicks in the rain on the outskirts of Bangkok June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Cotton-top Tamarin monkey eats a slice of watermelon during a hot day at Biopark Zoo in Rome June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province, Indonesia, June 23, 2012. The orangutan was stricken with malaria, typhoid, and ulcers when it was...more
A girl plays with a kitten in her family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A homeless man is pictured near a dog as he sits at the steps of a temple at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cat sleeps besides a computer in front of Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei in his studio in Beijing June 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A camel wears a muzzle during preparations ahead of a camel race in Kassala state, east Sudan June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Four Paws activists carry one of the last three bears kept in captivity for a medical check in an animal shelter in Korabiewice, near Warsaw June 15, 2012. The Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation together with Viva (a local NGO) saved...more
The dog Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist", is pictured after leaving his paw prints in cement in the forecourt of the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A pelican is seen at the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in the western Indian state of Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Tuluba, a young elephant, receives a shower at Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Tanda, a white rhinoceros, grazes with her one-day old calf at the Ramat Gan safari near Tel Aviv June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Visitors watch a beluga whale as it plays with a ball in its enclosure at the Beijing Aquarium June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A zookeeper feeds a hippopotamus with forage wrapped in the shape of a rice dumpling (zongzi) to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a wildlife zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Sweden's Joel Sjoholm (R) and his caddy gesture towards a family of swans during the final of the International Golf Open in Pulheim near Cologne June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
