Wed May 13, 2015

Animals in a warzone

A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, Syria May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, Syria May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, Syria May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Medics save kittens after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Red Crescent medical center in al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Medics save kittens after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Red Crescent medical center in al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Medics save kittens after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Red Crescent medical center in al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, Syria September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, Syria September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, Syria September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
An Israeli soldier looks at a cat lying next to his weapon near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier looks at a cat lying next to his weapon near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
An Israeli soldier looks at a cat lying next to his weapon near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A civilian helps a goat stuck in rubble at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Idlib province, Syria April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

A civilian helps a goat stuck in rubble at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Idlib province, Syria April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A civilian helps a goat stuck in rubble at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Idlib province, Syria April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
A man holds a dog in front of a damaged building by shelling in the western part of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man holds a dog in front of a damaged building by shelling in the western part of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A man holds a dog in front of a damaged building by shelling in the western part of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A pro-Russian rebel guarding a school plays with his dog, which he nicknamed Rex-separatist in reference to the pro-Russian separatist movement, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 16, 2014. The dog is wearing an orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A pro-Russian rebel guarding a school plays with his dog, which he nicknamed Rex-separatist in reference to the pro-Russian separatist movement, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 16, 2014. The dog is wearing an orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel guarding a school plays with his dog, which he nicknamed Rex-separatist in reference to the pro-Russian separatist movement, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 16, 2014. The dog is wearing an orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units feeds a goat near the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units feeds a goat near the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2013
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units feeds a goat near the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter pets a cat as a fellow fighter watches in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter pets a cat as a fellow fighter watches in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter pets a cat as a fellow fighter watches in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit pets a dog at a training field near Qamishli city, Syria May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit pets a dog at a training field near Qamishli city, Syria May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit pets a dog at a training field near Qamishli city, Syria May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cat as he looks at his computer in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cat as he looks at his computer in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cat as he looks at his computer in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mohammad, a 13-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, Syria October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is using was his father's. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Mohammad, a 13-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, Syria October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is using was his father's. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Mohammad, a 13-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, Syria October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is using was his father's. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter washes a dog in Deir al-Zor, Syria, as a fellow fighter watches October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter washes a dog in Deir al-Zor, Syria, as a fellow fighter watches October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter washes a dog in Deir al-Zor, Syria, as a fellow fighter watches October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, Syria August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, Syria August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, Syria August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands next to his daughter as she holds a cat in Aleppo's Izaa district, Syria December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands next to his daughter as she holds a cat in Aleppo's Izaa district, Syria December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands next to his daughter as she holds a cat in Aleppo's Izaa district, Syria December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighter Ahmed al-Hussein carries puppies near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aziza village in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria, January 28, 2015. Hussein, 31, said he takes care of all the dogs living in the area. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Free Syrian Army fighter Ahmed al-Hussein carries puppies near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aziza village in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria, January 28, 2015. Hussein, 31, said he takes care of all the dogs living in the area. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighter Ahmed al-Hussein carries puppies near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aziza village in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria, January 28, 2015. Hussein, 31, said he takes care of all the dogs living in the area. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter strokes a cat while sitting behind sandbags in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood, Syria September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter strokes a cat while sitting behind sandbags in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood, Syria September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter strokes a cat while sitting behind sandbags in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood, Syria September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, Syria May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, Syria May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, Syria May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
An Israeli soldier kisses a dog at a staging area near the border with Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An Israeli soldier kisses a dog at a staging area near the border with Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Sunday, August 03, 2014
An Israeli soldier kisses a dog at a staging area near the border with Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a pigeon near the historic citadel in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a pigeon near the historic citadel in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a pigeon near the historic citadel in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A sapper carries a cat to safety before remotely detonating the remains of a 80mm mortar shell in Semenovka, eastern Ukraine July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A sapper carries a cat to safety before remotely detonating the remains of a 80mm mortar shell in Semenovka, eastern Ukraine July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A sapper carries a cat to safety before remotely detonating the remains of a 80mm mortar shell in Semenovka, eastern Ukraine July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
