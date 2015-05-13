Animals in a warzone
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, Syria May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Medics save kittens after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Red Crescent medical center in al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, Syria September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
An Israeli soldier looks at a cat lying next to his weapon near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A civilian helps a goat stuck in rubble at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Idlib province, Syria April 24, 2015....more
A man holds a dog in front of a damaged building by shelling in the western part of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A pro-Russian rebel guarding a school plays with his dog, which he nicknamed Rex-separatist in reference to the pro-Russian separatist movement, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 16, 2014. The dog is wearing an orange ribbon of St. George, a...more
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units feeds a goat near the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter pets a cat as a fellow fighter watches in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit pets a dog at a training field near Qamishli city, Syria May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cat as he looks at his computer in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mohammad, a 13-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, Syria October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter washes a dog in Deir al-Zor, Syria, as a fellow fighter watches October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, Syria August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands next to his daughter as she holds a cat in Aleppo's Izaa district, Syria December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighter Ahmed al-Hussein carries puppies near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aziza village in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria, January 28, 2015. Hussein, 31, said he takes care of...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter strokes a cat while sitting behind sandbags in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood, Syria September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, Syria May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
An Israeli soldier kisses a dog at a staging area near the border with Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a pigeon near the historic citadel in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A sapper carries a cat to safety before remotely detonating the remains of a 80mm mortar shell in Semenovka, eastern Ukraine July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
