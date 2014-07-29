Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 29, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

Animals of the Amazon

A Brown Capuchin monkey is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A Brown Capuchin monkey is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Brown Capuchin monkey is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
1 / 17
A Giant Otter is seen in a lagoon at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A Giant Otter is seen in a lagoon at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Giant Otter is seen in a lagoon at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
2 / 17
A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
3 / 17
The Alto Madre de Dios river, part of the Manu Biosphere Reserve, is seen from Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

The Alto Madre de Dios river, part of the Manu Biosphere Reserve, is seen from Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
The Alto Madre de Dios river, part of the Manu Biosphere Reserve, is seen from Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
4 / 17
Yellow-spotted Amazon River turtles are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Yellow-spotted Amazon River turtles are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Yellow-spotted Amazon River turtles are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
5 / 17
A Brown Capuchin monkey is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A Brown Capuchin monkey is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Brown Capuchin monkey is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
6 / 17
A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
7 / 17
Hoatzins are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Hoatzins are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Hoatzins are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
8 / 17
A Jaguar is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A Jaguar is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Jaguar is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
9 / 17
A boat navigates through the Manu river at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A boat navigates through the Manu river at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A boat navigates through the Manu river at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
10 / 17
A Waxy Monkey Leaf frog is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A Waxy Monkey Leaf frog is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Waxy Monkey Leaf frog is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
11 / 17
A rubber tree is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A rubber tree is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A rubber tree is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
12 / 17
An adult and a young Capybaras are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

An adult and a young Capybaras are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
An adult and a young Capybaras are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
13 / 17
A Blue-crowned Motmot is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A Blue-crowned Motmot is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Blue-crowned Motmot is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
14 / 17
A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
15 / 17
A small cascade is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A small cascade is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A small cascade is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
16 / 17
Aguaje camp, a scientific and touristic lodge, is seen during nigth at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Aguaje camp, a scientific and touristic lodge, is seen during nigth at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Aguaje camp, a scientific and touristic lodge, is seen during nigth at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Next Slideshows

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

29 Jul 2014
Russia's Navy Day

Russia's Navy Day

Russian ships and sailors demonstrate their skills for Navy Day.

25 Jul 2014
A royal childhood

A royal childhood

Some of the toys, gifts and mementos that belonged to young British princes and princesses.

25 Jul 2014
Protests over Gaza

Protests over Gaza

Protests around the world over Israel's Gaza offensive.

25 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from India this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast