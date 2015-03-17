Animals with prosthetics
An eight-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, China March 16, 2015. The cat lost the use of its rear legs after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building...more
Naki'o, a mixed-breed dog with four prosthetic devices, goes for a run in Colorado Springs April 12, 2013. Naki'o lost all four feet to frostbite when he was abandoned as a puppy in a foreclosed home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hofesh, an injured male green sea turtle, swims in a pool after an artificial fin was attached to his back at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret, Israel April 9, 2014. The turtle was brought to the center missing both limbs on the left...more
The piglet known as Chris P. Bacon examines its new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of...more
Martin Kaufmann, owner and founder of animal prosthetics maker OrthoPets, looks over a former stray dog named Snow, which had to have a right foot amputated to prepare for its artificial leg and foot in Denver February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A veterinarian places Tzvika, an injured female turtle, on a carpet at the Wildlife Hospital in the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel January 5, 2011. About two months ago Tzvika was run over by a lawn mower, suffering severe damage to its shell...more
Three-years-old dog Hope uses a wheelchair to run next to its owner Regine Grosinger in Vienna September 3, 2014. Hope was found with cut-off back legs in the countryside and brought to an animal asylum when it was four-month-old. Grosinger took the...more
A female elephant named Motala walks on her newly attached prosthetic leg at the Elephant Hospital in Lampang province, Thailand August 16, 2009. Motala's front left leg was maimed after it stepped on a landmine at the Myanmar-Thai border 10 years...more
A stray dog from an area hit by an earthquake tries to walk with a home-made walker at a shelter for homeless dogs and cats in Shuangliu County, Sichuan province, China June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A dog named Pay de Limon (Lemon Pay) is seen fitted with two front prosthetic legs at the Milagros Caninos rescue shelter in Mexico City August 29, 2012. Members of a drug gang in the Mexican state of Zacatecas chopped off Limon's paws to practice...more
A disabled dog named Christmas stands during a charity event in Minsk, Belarus August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using its artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007. Fuji, which lost 75 percent of its tail due to an unknown disease in 2002, can...more
Hoppa, a four-year-old mixed breed dog born without front legs, uses a prosthetic device to walk outside in Tel Aviv, Israel February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ciuchcia (Steam train engine), a four-month-old dog, chases a cat in a courtyard after being helped onto a specially made wheelchair at Schronisko, a shelter for homeless animals, near Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland August 26, 2011. Ciuchcia's rear...more
An Indian horse nicknamed "Macho", fitted with an artificial leg, enjoys a meal in Bombay, India June 26, 2003. Doctors amputated the horse's front right leg and gave it a plaster of Paris prosthetic after an animal welfare group found it on a...more
A seven-year-old cat named Cici, disabled after a traffic accident, walks with a device in Izmir, Turkey December 29, 2002. REUTERS
French bulldog Billy runs with its owner while wearing a medical roll car from 'Rehatechnik fuer Tiere' (medical engineering for animals) in Witten, Germany November 9, 2012. Four-year old Billy's hind legs have been paralyzed since birth....more
