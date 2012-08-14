Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 15, 2012 | 3:05am IST

Ann Romney fashion

Ann Romney introduces her husband, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, at a campaign rally in Las Vegas February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Ann Romney introduces her husband, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, at a campaign rally in Las Vegas February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Ann Romney introduces her husband, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, at a campaign rally in Las Vegas February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Ann Romney attends the equestrian dressage individual grand prix special at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Ann Romney attends the equestrian dressage individual grand prix special at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Ann Romney attends the equestrian dressage individual grand prix special at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Ann Romney speaks at the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference meeting at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Ann Romney speaks at the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference meeting at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Ann Romney speaks at the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference meeting at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann visit the monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann visit the monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann visit the monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk barefoot in the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk barefoot in the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk barefoot in the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Mitt Romney smiles as his wife Ann Romney speaks during a campaign event at the Exhibit Edge building in Chantilly, Virginia May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

Mitt Romney smiles as his wife Ann Romney speaks during a campaign event at the Exhibit Edge building in Chantilly, Virginia May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney smiles as his wife Ann Romney speaks during a campaign event at the Exhibit Edge building in Chantilly, Virginia May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (2nd R) wave to supporters together with his running mate Paul Ryan (2nd L) and Ryan's wife Janna during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (2nd R) wave to supporters together with his running mate Paul Ryan (2nd L) and Ryan's wife Janna during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (2nd R) wave to supporters together with his running mate Paul Ryan (2nd L) and Ryan's wife Janna during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mitt Romney (R) reacts to his wife Ann's (2nd R) comment to supporters during Puerto Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party's (NPP) "Get-out-the-vote" rally in front of the Capitol in Old San Juan March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Mitt Romney (R) reacts to his wife Ann's (2nd R) comment to supporters during Puerto Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party's (NPP) "Get-out-the-vote" rally in front of the Capitol in Old San Juan March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney (R) reacts to his wife Ann's (2nd R) comment to supporters during Puerto Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party's (NPP) "Get-out-the-vote" rally in front of the Capitol in Old San Juan March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney waves with his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Mitt Romney waves with his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney waves with his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Ann Romney greets audience members at a campaign stop at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney greets audience members at a campaign stop at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Ann Romney greets audience members at a campaign stop at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann react to people in the crowd after the conclusion of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Concord, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann react to people in the crowd after the conclusion of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Concord, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann react to people in the crowd after the conclusion of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Concord, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Mitt Romney and wife Ann (R) listen as he is introduced at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and wife Ann (R) listen as he is introduced at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Mitt Romney and wife Ann (R) listen as he is introduced at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

