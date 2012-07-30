Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 30, 2012 | 11:10am IST

Anna Hazare fasts again

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare raise their hands and shout slogans while holding national flags on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption, at India Gate in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. Hazare began his fast on Sunday to demand a bill, the Lokpal, for creating an autonomous, powerful anti-corruption agency. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Supporters of Anna Hazare raise their hands and shout slogans while holding national flags on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption, at India Gate in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man paints the tri-colours of the national flag on the face of a supporter of Anna Hazare on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of Anna Hazare stands in front of India's national flags on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of Anna Hazare raise their hands and shout slogans on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of Anna Hazare wave India's national flags on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Badges with portraits of Anna Hazare are displayed for sale at the venue of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Anna Hazare cries while gesturing to his supporters on the first day of his fast against corruption in New Delhi July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Anna Hazare gestures to his supporters on the first day of his fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter wearing a mask of Anna Hazare gestures on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of Anna Hazare waves the national flag on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Anna Hazare gestures to his supporters on the first day of his fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter waves a flag containing a portrait of Anna Hazare (top), during a protest in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A supporter Anna Hazare, shouts slogans as he takes part in a protest in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Supporters of Anna Hazare, shout slogans as they take part in a protest in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A supporter of Anna Hazare, takes part in a protest in New Delhi July 25, 2012. The words read, "I am Anna". REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Anna Hazare (C) runs from his supporters after paying respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, ahead of his protest against corruption in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Anna Hazare (C) pays respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, ahead of his protest against corruption in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

