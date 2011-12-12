Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2011 | 10:30am IST

Anna Hazare renews protest

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare listen to his speech during Hazare's day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare raise their hands and shout slogans during Hazare's day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare waves India's national flag as anti-corruption campaigner Kiran Bedi (L) gestures during Hazare's day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare is pictured through a bamboo barricade next to a poster with his portrait during his day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare sits in front of India's national flag during his day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare holds India's national flag during Hazare's day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures while sitting in front of India's national flags during his day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare sits in front of India's national flag during his day-long hunger strike in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare (bottom R) prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat during his day-long fast in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare sit in front of India's national flags during his day-long fast in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare arrives to start his day-long fast next to his portrait in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare waves to his supporters in front of India's national flag during his day-long fast in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare prays in front of India's national flag during his day-long fast in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare waves to his supporters in front of India's national flag during his day-long fast in New Delhi December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

