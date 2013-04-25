Annual Eunuch Festival
A transgender wearing white saree reacts to the camera during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale...more
A transgender wearing white saree reacts to the camera during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. The white saree symbolizes widowhood. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders wearing white sarees, which symbolizes widowhood, walk through a field during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders wearing white sarees, which symbolizes widowhood, walk through a field during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the...more
Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu
Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the...more
Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu
An idol of warrior god Aravan is kept in a chariot during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. . REUTERS/Babu
An idol of warrior god Aravan is kept in a chariot during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. . REUTERS/Babu
