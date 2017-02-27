Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 11:40pm IST

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. About 100 headstones were knocked over, police said, in an incident that apparently took place after dark on February 25. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. About 100 headstones were knocked over, police said, in an incident that apparently...more

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. About 100 headstones were knocked over, police said, in an incident that apparently took place after dark on February 25. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
1 / 12
View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
2 / 12
Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are buried in the cemetery and she was trying to locate their grave. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are buried in the cemetery and she was trying to locate their grave. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are buried in the cemetery and she was trying to locate their grave. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
3 / 12
A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
4 / 12
Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
5 / 12
A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
6 / 12
The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Close
7 / 12
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Close
8 / 12
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Close
9 / 12
A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Close
10 / 12
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Close
11 / 12
A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Next Slideshows

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.

27 Feb 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

27 Feb 2017
Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

"La La Land" is mistakenly awarded the best picture Oscar, only to have it taken away from the cast and crew and handed to "Moonlight" in an unprecedented...

27 Feb 2017
Election in Uttar Pradesh

Election in Uttar Pradesh

In the biggest democratic exercise on the planet this year, voting gets under way in Uttar Pradesh state.

27 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast