Another Jewish cemetery vandalized
A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. About 100 headstones were knocked over, police said, in an incident that apparently...more
View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are buried in the cemetery and she was trying to locate their grave. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Next Slideshows
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
Major best picture mix-up at Oscars
"La La Land" is mistakenly awarded the best picture Oscar, only to have it taken away from the cast and crew and handed to "Moonlight" in an unprecedented...
Election in Uttar Pradesh
In the biggest democratic exercise on the planet this year, voting gets under way in Uttar Pradesh state.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.