Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Flags are seen on the ground as forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry out the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk,...more

Flags are seen on the ground as forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry out the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close