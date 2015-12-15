Edition:
Pictures | Tue Dec 15, 2015 | 11:25pm IST

Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) forensic experts search for human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Raza Graljevic from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncover human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic expert of the International Commission On Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for body remains during the exhumation of a mass grave, believed to be the victims of a massacre during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in Kozluk village, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women from Srebrenica cry as they watch the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Flags are seen on the ground as forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry out the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons stand near human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

