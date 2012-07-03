Ansari: Voice of Mumbai attacks
Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, leaves from a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A photo of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari is seen on an admission form for the Balbhim College for Art, Science and Commerce in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Khwaja Mounuddin, 85, grandfather of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, reads a Koran inside a mosque in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student drives a scooter out of the Balbhim College for Art, Science and Commerce in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rehana Ansari (front R), 65, mother of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, speaks during a news conference in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students work at the electrical department of the Industrial Training Institute in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. Ansari was trained as an engineer at this institute. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A motorcyclist rides past the house of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students submit their fees at the cash counter of the Balbhim College for Art, Science and Commerce in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rehana Ansari, 65, mother of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, stands on the porch of her relatives' house after addressing a news conference in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sayed Zakiuddin, 70, father of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, rests inside his relatives' house in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rehana Ansari, 65, mother of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, walks out after addressing a news conference in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, speaks on a mobile phone upon his arrival at a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
