Ansari: Voice of Mumbai attacks

<p>Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, leaves from a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>A photo of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari is seen on an admission form for the Balbhim College for Art, Science and Commerce in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Khwaja Mounuddin, 85, grandfather of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, reads a Koran inside a mosque in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>A student drives a scooter out of the Balbhim College for Art, Science and Commerce in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Rehana Ansari (front R), 65, mother of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, speaks during a news conference in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Students work at the electrical department of the Industrial Training Institute in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. Ansari was trained as an engineer at this institute. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>A motorcyclist rides past the house of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Students submit their fees at the cash counter of the Balbhim College for Art, Science and Commerce in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Rehana Ansari, 65, mother of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, stands on the porch of her relatives' house after addressing a news conference in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Sayed Zakiuddin, 70, father of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, rests inside his relatives' house in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Rehana Ansari, 65, mother of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, walks out after addressing a news conference in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

<p>Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, speaks on a mobile phone upon his arrival at a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

