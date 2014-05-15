Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 15, 2014 | 5:30pm IST

Anti-China riots in Vietnam

<p>Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during a protest at an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during a protest at an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during a protest at an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 18
<p>An officer of Vietnam Marine Guard monitors a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh</p>

An officer of Vietnam Marine Guard monitors a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Thursday, May 15, 2014

An officer of Vietnam Marine Guard monitors a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Close
2 / 18
<p>Activists holding placards scuffle with police officers during a protest in front of Vietnam Economic and Cultural office due to the anti-China protest in Vietnam, in Taipei, May 15, 2014. The placard reads, "Angry." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Activists holding placards scuffle with police officers during a protest in front of Vietnam Economic and Cultural office due to the anti-China protest in Vietnam, in Taipei, May 15, 2014. The placard reads, "Angry." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Activists holding placards scuffle with police officers during a protest in front of Vietnam Economic and Cultural office due to the anti-China protest in Vietnam, in Taipei, May 15, 2014. The placard reads, "Angry." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
3 / 18
<p>Members from a pro-Taiwan group "China Youth Service &amp; Recreation Centre" tear a portrait of Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang as they chant slogans, demanding apology and compensation from Vietnam, outside the Vietnamese Consulate in Hong Kong May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Members from a pro-Taiwan group "China Youth Service & Recreation Centre" tear a portrait of Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang as they chant slogans, demanding apology and compensation from Vietnam, outside the Vietnamese Consulate in Hong...more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Members from a pro-Taiwan group "China Youth Service & Recreation Centre" tear a portrait of Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang as they chant slogans, demanding apology and compensation from Vietnam, outside the Vietnamese Consulate in Hong Kong May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
4 / 18
<p>Chung Min-cheng, a Taiwanese businessman who owns a textile factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, takes a rest after returning from Vietnam at the Taoyuan International Airport, in northern Taiwan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Chung Min-cheng, a Taiwanese businessman who owns a textile factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, takes a rest after returning from Vietnam at the Taoyuan International Airport, in northern Taiwan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Chung Min-cheng, a Taiwanese businessman who owns a textile factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, takes a rest after returning from Vietnam at the Taoyuan International Airport, in northern Taiwan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
5 / 18
<p>An employee of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province, Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN</p>

An employee of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province, Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN

Thursday, May 15, 2014

An employee of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province, Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN

Close
6 / 18
<p>Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 is seen surrounded by ships of China Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh</p>

Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 is seen surrounded by ships of China Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 is seen surrounded by ships of China Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Close
7 / 18
<p>A damaged sign of a Chinese factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN</p>

A damaged sign of a Chinese factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A damaged sign of a Chinese factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN

Close
8 / 18
<p>Fire is seen at a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

Fire is seen at a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Fire is seen at a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Close
9 / 18
<p>A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Close
10 / 18
<p>Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Close
11 / 18
<p>A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Close
12 / 18
<p>A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Close
13 / 18
<p>Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Close
14 / 18
<p>Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 18
<p>Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 18
<p>A still image taken from video shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailing in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A still image taken from video shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailing in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A still image taken from video shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailing in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
17 / 18
<p>A still image taken from video shows a Vietnamese Coast Guard officer monitoring Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A still image taken from video shows a Vietnamese Coast Guard officer monitoring Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A still image taken from video shows a Vietnamese Coast Guard officer monitoring Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Communal violence in Hyderabad

Communal violence in Hyderabad

Next Slideshows

Communal violence in Hyderabad

Communal violence in Hyderabad

Police opened fire to control mobs following communal violence in Hyderabad.

15 May 2014
Inside the Sept. 11 Museum

Inside the Sept. 11 Museum

The first look inside the new museum memorializing the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

15 May 2014
In Gujarat, a case of rule and divide

In Gujarat, a case of rule and divide

Separation of communities is common across India. Nowhere is it as systematised as it has become in Gujarat.

14 May 2014
Antarctica melting

Antarctica melting

Scientists warn global warming is now "irreversibly" melting glaciers in Antarctica, leading to centuries of rising sea levels.

13 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures