Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 3, 2012 | 11:25pm IST

Anti corruption hunger strike

<p>Yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) hugs veteran social activist Anna Hazare during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) hugs veteran social activist Anna Hazare during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Sunday, June 03, 2012

Yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) hugs veteran social activist Anna Hazare during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
1 / 7
<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev, wave India's national flag in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in the day-long hunger strike by Hazare and Ramdev, against corruption. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev, wave India's national flag in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in the day-long...more

Sunday, June 03, 2012

Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev, wave India's national flag in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in the day-long hunger strike by Hazare and Ramdev, against corruption. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 7
<p>A man, dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana with portraits of Indian politicians, takes part in the day-long hunger strike by popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev and veteran social activist Anna Hazare, against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man, dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana with portraits of Indian politicians, takes part in the day-long hunger strike by popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev and veteran social activist Anna Hazare, against corruption in New Delhi...more

Sunday, June 03, 2012

A man, dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana with portraits of Indian politicians, takes part in the day-long hunger strike by popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev and veteran social activist Anna Hazare, against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 7
<p>A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare holds up a poster of chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi June 3, 2012. The poster reads, "Remove Congress and save the nation". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare holds up a poster of chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi June 3, 2012. The poster reads, "Remove Congress and save the nation". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 03, 2012

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare holds up a poster of chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi June 3, 2012. The poster reads, "Remove Congress and save the nation". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 7
<p>Popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) and veteran social activist Anna Hazare raise their hands during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) and veteran social activist Anna Hazare raise their hands during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 03, 2012

Popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) and veteran social activist Anna Hazare raise their hands during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 7
<p>Veteran social activist Anna Hazare raises his hands along with supporters during his day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare raises his hands along with supporters during his day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 03, 2012

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare raises his hands along with supporters during his day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 7
<p>A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands under a Hazare poster in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in a day-long hunger strike by Hazare and Ramdev, against corruption. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands under a Hazare poster in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in a day-long...more

Sunday, June 03, 2012

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands under a Hazare poster in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in a day-long hunger strike by Hazare and Ramdev, against corruption. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Nuts about doughnuts

Nuts about doughnuts

Next Slideshows

Nuts about doughnuts

Nuts about doughnuts

June 1 marks National Doughnut Day. A look at all things doughnuts (or donuts).

02 Jun 2012
Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Britain gets ready to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

02 Jun 2012
China copies an Austrian village

China copies an Austrian village

A company builds a complete replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage Hallstatt village in the south of China.

02 Jun 2012
The SpaceX mission

The SpaceX mission

The first commercial flight to the International Space Station returns.

01 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast