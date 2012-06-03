Anti corruption hunger strike
Yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) hugs veteran social activist Anna Hazare during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev, wave India's national flag in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in the day-long...more
A man, dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana with portraits of Indian politicians, takes part in the day-long hunger strike by popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev and veteran social activist Anna Hazare, against corruption in New Delhi...more
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare holds up a poster of chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi June 3, 2012. The poster reads, "Remove Congress and save the nation". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev (L) and veteran social activist Anna Hazare raise their hands during their day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare raises his hands along with supporters during his day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands under a Hazare poster in New Delhi June 3, 2012. Thousands of supporters of Hazare and popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev gathered in the capital on Sunday to take part in a day-long...more
