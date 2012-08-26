Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 26, 2012 | 11:30pm IST

Anti-corruption protests in Delhi

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), a member of veteran social activist Anna Hazare's team, is shielded from the police by his supporters during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A police officer fires a teargas shell to disperse supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare wears a cut-out of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh around his leg during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. The cut-out reads, "I am thief." REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare wearing a cut-out of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smokes during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans from inside a bus after they were detained by police during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare block a bus carrying their fellow comrades who had been detained by the police during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare grabs the leg of a police officer as she was detained during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans from a bus after they were detained by police during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A police officer swings his baton at a supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against corruption near the residence of Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Police try to stop supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shouts slogans during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shouts slogans as police use water canons to disperse a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A police officer fires a teargas shell to disperse supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

