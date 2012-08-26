Anti-corruption protests in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (C), a member of veteran social activist Anna Hazare's team, is shielded from the police by his supporters during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012....more
A police officer fires a teargas shell to disperse supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare wears a cut-out of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh around his leg during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. The cut-out reads, "I am thief." REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare wearing a cut-out of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smokes during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans from inside a bus after they were detained by police during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi...more
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare block a bus carrying their fellow comrades who had been detained by the police during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012....more
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare grabs the leg of a police officer as she was detained during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans from a bus after they were detained by police during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi...more
A police officer swings his baton at a supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against corruption near the residence of Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi August 26, 2012....more
Police try to stop supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shouts slogans during a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shouts slogans as police use water canons to disperse a protest against corruption near the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer fires a teargas shell to disperse supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
