Anti-Expo protests in Milan
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology will cheer up a gloomy national mood and fears that it will...more
A man tries to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Policemen help their colleague caught on fire after being hit by a molotov bomb during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo on Friday, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology...more
Clothes used by protesters are seen left on the ground during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters throw bottles and flares during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The South Korea pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Policemen fire tear gas during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Protesters run past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The pavilion "Zero" is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man rides a bicycle in front of a burning office during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A protester holds a flare during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian anti-riot policemen run during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman stands in the Great Britain pavilion at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pavilion of United Arab Emirates is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian anti-riot policemen run in front of a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man is helped to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
