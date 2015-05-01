Edition:
Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology will cheer up a gloomy national mood and fears that it will be overshadowed by scandal, delays and street protests. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man tries to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Policemen help their colleague caught on fire after being hit by a molotov bomb during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo on Friday, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology will cheer up a gloomy national mood and fears that it will be overshadowed by scandal, delays and street protests. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Clothes used by protesters are seen left on the ground during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters throw bottles and flares during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters are seen past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
The South Korea pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Policemen fire tear gas during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters run past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
The pavilion "Zero" is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man rides a bicycle in front of a burning office during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester holds a flare during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Italian anti-riot policemen run during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A woman stands in the Great Britain pavilion at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters are seen past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
The pavilion of United Arab Emirates is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Italian anti-riot policemen run in front of a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man is helped to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
