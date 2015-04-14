Edition:
Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. The wave of anti-foreigner violence has killed four people in and around the South African city in recent days. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. Local media said the army had not been called in despite mounting public questioning of the police's ability to handle the disturbances. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Shoppers look on through a store window as rioting and looting is quelled by police during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South African women protest as rioting and looting is quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South African men run from police as rioting and looting is quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Foreigners queue for food provided by local community members at the sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign woman bathes her son in a plastic basin in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with government officials on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign boy plays soccer at a fenced off sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Foreigners queue for food provided by local community members at the sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A man washes clothes in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

