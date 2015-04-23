Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant...more

A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in troubled spots in Durban and Johannesburg. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

